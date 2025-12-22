Nashville People Share Their Highs and Lows For Ashley Cooke's 'It's Been A Year'

(align PR) Back Blocks/Big Loud powerhouse country artist and songwriter Ashley Cooke has released a deeply moving video where people share or spotlight real stories, inspired by her hit song "it's been a year".

A microphone was placed on Broadway in Nashville with the prompt, "Tell us something you overcame this year." Strangers bravely opened up and with their own words, shared their deepest challenges and the highs and lows of this past year.

The resulting video captures moments of authentic emotion, pride and relief and is ultimately an acknowledgement of the things that help us to grow and the human spirit.

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