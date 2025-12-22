Neal McCoy Partners With Allied Flag

(2911) Neal McCoy, country music hitmaker and American patriot, has partnered with Allied Flag, America's premium manufacturer of 100% American-made flags as part of the lead-up to the 10th anniversary of his live daily reciting of the "Pledge of Allegiance" on Facebook/Meta.

"I started saying the Pledge of Allegiance on Facebook over nine years ago and I have not missed a day," says Neal McCoy. "I have some great memories of saying the Pledge daily at school and always wanting to help raise or lower the Flag each day, so having this opportunity to work with Allied Flag is exciting for me because our partnership gives us the opportunity to now share with a lot of other folks around our wonderful country Allied Flag, an all-American Flag company, that will help bring back some of those great memories."

"The first version of the Pledge was written in 1885, 140 years ago. In 1954, the words 'Under God' were added and a year later it was sung for the first time, in 1955 (70 years ago), by the Air Force choral group the 'Singing Sergeants' on the floor of the House of Representatives on Flag Day," adds McCoy.

McCoy, a two-time Entertainer of the Year and multi-gold and platinum selling country music artist, combined with Allied Flag, the company that has supplied American-made textiles to federal agencies serving America's veterans, Department of Defense (DoD) and GSA is a natural fit as both brands support American values.

"Neal's voice has carried the Pledge into millions of homes, reminding us that faith, family, and country still matter in America. At Allied Flag, those same values guide every stitch we sew. Standing together with Neal is more than a partnership; it's a celebration of the American spirit we both cherish," says Tyler Young, President, Allied Brands.

Allied Flag will launch a special American Flag that will be boxed in a special custom designed package including McCoy's name and likeness. These limited-edition packaged American flags will be available at AlliedFlag.com or NealMcCoy.com for pre-order on December 22nd and will ship on January 7th, to coincide with the 10th anniversary.

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