(Anchor Publicity) The new year is often about moving on, but Jacquie Roar isn't interested in pretending the past didn't happen. She's meeting it head-on with "Revenge (Best Served Cold)," her explosive new single, available now on all streaming platforms.
Co-written by Jacquie Roar, Jesse Slack, and Jude Toy and produced by Jason Mater, "Revenge (Best Served Cold)" fuses raw rock energy with sharp-edged country storytelling. A blistering rock-country anthem, the song transforms hard lessons into power, fueling a bold new chapter in Jacquie's career.
With razor-sharp lyrics like "Here's to the love you lost and found / So drink it up, I hope you drown," Jacquie Roar delivers a sound that's cathartic, commanding, and unafraid to blur genre lines.
"This song holds a special place in my heart," she explains. "It was my first write in Nashville, opening doors for me artistically and personally. It pushed me to expand as an artist, build lasting friendships and relationships, and ultimately connected me with someone who helped me write my entire album. This is my first rock/country release and it feels like the most honest version of me."
Jacquie Roar Share Explosive New Song 'Revenge (Best Served Cold)'
Jacquie Roar Shares New Song 'Christmas Miss Me'
he Voice Finalist Jacquie Roar Streams New Song 'That's The Spirit'
Jacquie Roar Joins Jelly Roll for Historic Performance at Oregon State Penitentiary
Sites and Sounds: Tulsa Installs 'Musical Road' on Route 66
Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort Named Best Arizona Casino, Has Big Shows Coming Including Foreigner and Gene Simmons
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Watch Movements' 'Separate' Video
Miss May I Deliver 'Sanctuary' Video And Announced 'No Place For Me' Album
The Temper Trap Share 'Runaways' Video As 'Sungazer' Album Arrives
Visions Of Atlantis And Saltatio Mortis Team For 'Reckless Sailor (Black Flag Rises)'
Adrian Vandenberg Reflects On Whitesnake's 'Here I Go Again' And More On Ozzy's Boneyard
Black Sabbath Legend Bill Ward Explains Wheelchair
Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' In Budapest
Dave Mustaine Shares Making Of Megadeth Track 'Made To Kill'
My Chemical Romance Streaming Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys (Deluxe Edition)
Watch Lorna Shore's 'War Machine' Video
Jack White Releases 'Frozen Charlotte' Album
Hear Alabama Shakes' New Song 'I Feel Hope Coming'