Jacquie Roar Share Explosive New Song 'Revenge (Best Served Cold)'

(Anchor Publicity) The new year is often about moving on, but Jacquie Roar isn't interested in pretending the past didn't happen. She's meeting it head-on with "Revenge (Best Served Cold)," her explosive new single, available now on all streaming platforms.

Co-written by Jacquie Roar, Jesse Slack, and Jude Toy and produced by Jason Mater, "Revenge (Best Served Cold)" fuses raw rock energy with sharp-edged country storytelling. A blistering rock-country anthem, the song transforms hard lessons into power, fueling a bold new chapter in Jacquie's career.

With razor-sharp lyrics like "Here's to the love you lost and found / So drink it up, I hope you drown," Jacquie Roar delivers a sound that's cathartic, commanding, and unafraid to blur genre lines.

"This song holds a special place in my heart," she explains. "It was my first write in Nashville, opening doors for me artistically and personally. It pushed me to expand as an artist, build lasting friendships and relationships, and ultimately connected me with someone who helped me write my entire album. This is my first rock/country release and it feels like the most honest version of me."

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