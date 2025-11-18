Cardi B Makes History Again With 'Am I The Drama?'

() Cardi B has made history again! AM I THE DRAMA? Is officially RIAA certified 3x platinum and has broken the record for the most weeks in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 200 this decade for a female rap album, achieving 8 weeks in the top 10.

Last week, Cardi dropped AM I THE DRAMA? (The Snow Mix), surprising fans with a brand new feature from Atlanta Hip-Hop legend, Jeezy. He joined Latto on a new version of the critically acclaimed "ErrTime" remix. In addition, "Safe" feat. Kehlani reached #1 in only 7 weeks at Rhythmic and Urban radio formats.

The global superstar has recently received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rap Performance for her single "Outside," the first offering off her platinum-certified sophomore album AM I THE DRAMA?, further solidifying her status as one of the most acclaimed artists in hip-hop.

Cardi B made history with her album AM I THE DRAMA? when it debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and has remained on the chart for seven weeks, making her the first female rapper ever to see both of her first two albums debut at the top spot. The release also marked 2025's biggest week for an R&B/hip-hop album by a female artist.

Following the album's massive debut, Cardi will take her show on the road with her first-ever U.S. arena run, The Little Miss Drama Tour, kicking off February 11 in Palm Desert, CA, with additional shows added in New York, Atlanta, and Los Angeles due to overwhelming demand.

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