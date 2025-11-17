KATSEYE Launch Sold Out The Beautiful Chaos Tour

(Geffen) Global girl group KATSEYE - who recently received their first two GRAMMY nominations for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the breakout hit "Gabriela" - kicked off their first-ever tour on November 15 at The Armory in Minneapolis, MN. The tour is named for the group's new EP, BEAUTIFUL CHAOS (HYBE x Geffen Records), which debuted in the top 5 of the Billboard 200.
When tickets for KATSEYE: The Beautiful Chaos Tour sold out immediately, the group added second shows in New York City, San Francisco and Los Angeles, which also sold out. The headline run continues tomorrow, November 18, with a show at The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto.
In New York City, KATSEYE will play The Hammerstein Ballroom on November 21 and The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 22. West Coast dates include a two-night stand at The Theater at Bill Graham Civic in San Francisco (December 5 & 6) and Los Angeles area shows at YouTube Theater (December 12) and the Hollywood Palladium (December 13). The tour will wrap up on December 16 at Teatro Metropolitan in Mexico City.
KATSEYE: THE BEAUTIFUL CHAOS TOUR
(All dates are sold out)
11/18 - Toronto, ON - The Theatre at Great Canadian Toronto
11/19 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/21 - New York - The Hammerstein Ballroom
11/22 - New York, NY - The Theater at Madison Square Garden
11/24 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
11/26 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
11/29 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre
11/30 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
12/3 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
12/5 - San Francisco, CA - The Theater at Bill Graham Civic
12/6 - San Francisco, CA - The Theater at Bill Graham Civic
12/9 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
12/12 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater
12/13 - Los Angeles - Hollywood Palladium
12/16 -Mexico City, MX - Teatro Metrópolitan
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