Mariah Carey Celebrating Christmas With Residency And Special Reissues Of 'Merry Christmas II You'

(UMe) Mariah Carey, is ushering in the 2025 holiday season with a flurry of festive activity, new releases, holiday cheer and seasonal surprises. Mariah's sophomore holiday album, 2010's Merry Christmas II You, is available now on Shiny Starlight-colored vinyl (via Def Jam Records/UMe) in celebration of its 15th anniversary.

The record, available exclusively at Amazon, features the fan favorite yuletide singles, "Oh Santa!," "When Christmas Comes," "Christmas Time Is In The Air Again," "Auld Lang Syne (The New Year's Anthem)," and the aptly titled "All I Want For Christmas Is You (Extra Festive)," a slightly revamped and orchestral version of Mariah's perennial juggernaut hit. Merry Christmas II You will also be available in immersive Dolby Atmos in the coming weeks allowing fans to enjoy Mariah's jolly jams in spatial audio. Purchase Merry Christmas II You here.

The 15th anniversary celebration of Merry Christmas II You marks the start of what is sure to be a stunning holiday season for Mariah. This year, the singer's beloved end-of-year anthem "All I Want For Christmas Is You," has re-entered the Billboard Hot 100, marking its earliest re-entry in chart history. Ever since it was first released in 1994, "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has been a permanent fixture in pop radio and in culture. The Christmas smash has more recently topped the chart every holiday season since 2019 and currently holds the record with 97 total weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Meanwhile, Mariah officially kicked off the holiday season with her annual "It's Time" video, this time directed by Joseph Kahn and featuring comedian Billy Eichner as a makeup-pilfering elf. Later in the season, Mariah will spread an abundance of holiday cheer at her recently announced Christmas Time In Vegas residency, where she'll perform songs from both Christmas albums - 1994's Merry Christmas and 2010's Merry Christmas II You - at Dolby Live at Park MGM from November 28 through December 13.

In addition to the Amazon-exclusive version of Merry Christmas II You, Mariah has teamed up with Amazon Music to launch the Christmastime by Mariah Holiday Collection, a holiday-themed merch assortment featuring a party-ready "All I Want For Christmas Is You" sweater, a warm and cozy PJ set, fluffy socks, tree ornaments, and, for anyone who loves to bake, a festive apron and three-piece spatula set. The merch collection also features a very special "All I Want For Christmas Is You" musical snow globe inspired by Mariah's classic music video, plus the return of fan-favorite items like the official Mariah Carey lawn inflatable, a bedazzled Tumbler, and Mariah-themed blankets and earmuffs.

Mariah's latest Christmas celebration caps off a monumental year for the performer. In September, Mariah released her 16th studio album, Here For It All, which received widespread acclaim and debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, becoming the singer's 19th top ten album on the chart overall. Here For It All also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart and at number 31 on the UK Albums Chart, becoming Mariah's 20th top 40 album in the UK.

Earlier this year, Mariah celebrated the 20th anniversary of her multi-platinum 10th album, The Emancipation of Mimi, home to era-defining pop/R&B singles "It's Like That," "We Belong Together," "Shake It Off," "Get Your Number," "Fly Like A Bird," and "Say Somethin.'" The deluxe vinyl box set featured three bonus LPs of remixes, including "Don't Forget About Us" by Kaytranada, which was just nominated for a GRAMMY for Best Remixed Recording, plus Mariah's unforgettable performance of "Don't Forget Us" / "We Belong Together" from the 2024 American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special.

Heading into the 2026 GRAMMY season, Mariah has been named MusiCares' Person of the Year. The 35th annual Person of the Year benefit gala will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, two nights before the 2026 GRAMMY Awards at the Crypto.com Arena.

As 2025 winds down and another spectacular holiday season unfolds, there's simply no one more qualified to lead the festivities than the ultimate Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey.

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