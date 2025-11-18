Shaquille O'Neal's 'Shaq's Bass All-Stars Festival' Returning

(Magnum) The biggest bass music festival in Texas returns as Shaquille O'Neal's SHAQ's Bass All-Stars Festival celebrates its third year at Panther Island Pavilion on March 21, 2026. After bringing together over 30,000 fans across 2023 and 2024, the festival raises the stakes once again with a brand-new lineup, expanded production, including the return of 'The Trenches' 360° second stage designed to pull fans directly into the heart of the pit - plus a few surprises only Shaq could deliver.

Shaq's Bass All Stars Festival returns to Dallas-Fort Worth in 2026 for its biggest edition yet. Now in its third year, the festival has grown into a cornerstone celebration for the bass music community in Texas and beyond.

Produced in collaboration with Medium Rare and Disco Donnie Presents, the experience continues to blend heavyweight music programming with local Texas flavor - from food and beverage partners to interactive brand activations, immersive art installations, a ferris wheel and custom merchandise drops. Fans can expect a fully upgraded production environment, including extended staging, enhanced visual effects, and expanded space for this year's crowd.

SHAQ personally curated this year's lineup, bringing together a stacked roster of heavy-hitters and rising talents who push the bass culture forward:

SHAQ'S MAIN STAGE

LEVITY B2B WOOLI

DJ DIESEL

SPECIAL GUEST HEADLINER TBA ***

JESSICA AUDIFFRED

GORILLAT

DRINKURWATER

SHAQ & FRIENDS

THE TRENCHES STAGE

BIG FLORIDA

WHALES

TYNAN

CELO B2B NEOTEK

DREAMTAKERS

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