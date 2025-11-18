Wicked: For Good (Original Motion Picture Score) Details Revealed

(Republic) Republic Records and Verve Records announce the forthcoming release of Wicked: For Good (Original Motion Picture Score), the official score album from Universal Pictures' Wicked: For Good, the epic conclusion to the global cinematic phenomenon. Wicked: For Good (Original Motion Picture Score) will be released December 5, with pre-order available now here.

Composed by Academy Award and GRAMMY nominee John Powell (How to Train Your Dragon, Happy Feet) and GRAMMY and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, the legendary composer and lyricist of the Wickedstage musical, Wicked: For Good (Original Motion Picture Score) continues the composers' extraordinary collaboration, expanding the emotional and sonic landscape first introduced in last year's Wicked.

Following Wicked: The Original Motion Picture Score, which was recently nominated for two GRAMMY Awards (Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Instrumental Composition for "Train to Emerald City"), Powell and Schwartz return to complete the musical journey through Oz with an expansive, emotionally charged score that underscores the story's powerful finale.

From the sweeping orchestral movements of "Building A Golden Road" to the climactic "A Wicked Good Finale" featuring Academy Award nominee and GRAMMY winner Ariana Grande and three-time Academy Award nominee, GRAMMY, Emmy, and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo, the album captures the grandeur, heart and final transformation of this beloved saga.

From the outset, Powell approached Wicked: For Good as both continuation and reinvention. Having developed a deep command of Schwartz's musical language in the first film, he built on that foundation to transform and expand the material for this chapter's heightened themes of fracture, truth and reconciliation. He also composed a series of entirely new themes, most notably for Glinda, reflecting her maturity and inner conflict.

"Glinda needed more thematic material this time because she has matured since the first film," Powell says. "Her music had to reflect that growth. One of her new themes reflects her true, magnanimous nature. It gives her a sense of expansiveness and command in her most powerful moments. The other explores lies and doubt. Sometimes it is woven with a light, ornamental touch, and other times it anchors her most pivotal scenes."

Powell also drew from fragments of familiar motifs like "Defying Gravity" and "No Good Deed," transforming them to mirror Elphaba's journey. Elsewhere, he introduced new musical architecture for the Animals of Oz, weaving a haunting passacaglia motif that reflects their ongoing struggle. "It is a theme that always circles back on itself," he says. "It may seem like it is starting to take shape and move forward, but then it immediately returns to the beginning. That relentlessness and discomfort was meant to mirror the way the Animals are trapped in a never-ending cycle they cannot escape."

Wicked: For Good (Original Motion Picture Score) Tracklisting:

Building A Golden Road

Bubbles and Rainbows

Backstage Confrontation

Lies in the Sky

Forest Furnishing

Governor Nessa's Petty Proclamations

Oz is Lost

Sisterly Reunion

All Around the Wicked Witch of the East

Tin Woodman

Wedding Preparations

A Model Wizard

Monkey Freedom

Popular Wedding Music

Cages, Chaos and Cake

Lust and Betrayal

Cyclones and Premonitions

Requiem for A Witch

Witches Get Snitches

Getting What You Wanted

Ride to See Elphie

Into the Closet

The Melting

The Story of the Green Bottle

The Rise of Glinda

Glinda's Speech

A Wicked Good Finale - ft. Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo

Wicked: For Good Suite

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