Hear Juliana Hatfield 'Fall Apart' With New Song

(TP) Juliana Hatfield picks up the pieces on her third single "Fall Apart." The single, out today, premiered earlier this week on WBUR, Boston's NPR station. While much of the forthcoming album Lightning Might Strikes captures a period of change, "Fall Apart," specifically, revisits old traumas. "Trauma is a big word," she explains to WBUR. "It means a lot of different things to different people, depending on how you look at it. And it's a bit of a trendy word. But it's a real phenomenon."

Juliana has a knack for taking difficult situations - in this case a guitar tossed into the deep end of a pool as a metaphor for being discarded - delivered through up-lifting melodies. It's this duality of dark and light that WBUR notes is a common thread running through her career: "While the subject may be serious, Hatfield's penchant for writing catchy and upbeat pop songs remains strong some 21 albums into her career."

And while the subject matter is dark, Juliana feels the song is optimistic: "I do make a point to say I fall apart now and then. It's not that I have fallen apart and you can never put me back together," she said. "I'm just talking about things that are real. Yes, I fall apart sometimes, but I get back on the horse. This is life."

Lightning Might Strike will be available December 12th via American Laundromat Records. Pre-orders are currently available for CD, cassette, and LP in 4 vinyl color options. Signed copies are also available. Learn more at American Laundromat Records here.

To celebrate the release, Juliana Hatfield performs at The Burren in Somerville on Sunday, December 14th. Joining her on stage will be Chris Anzalone (drums), Ed Valauskas (bass), who also played on the album.

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