Josh Groban Plans First World Tour In 10 Years

(2b) Josh Groban has announced his first world tour in 10 years - the 2026 GEMS World Tour. The 21 city trek will kick off in Honolulu, making stops in Taipei, Singapore, Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo, Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, Bahrain, Dubai, Dublin, London, Paris, Berlin, Frankfurt, and Dusseldorf before wrapping in Amsterdam.

The special dates will feature a career-spanning production showcasing signature hits from Gems, all delivered with the powerful vocals and intimate storytelling that define Groban's live performances. Exact routing and dates will be announced at a later time.

About the tour Groban comments, "It is with the greatest excitement that I get to take these songs I've loved so much around the world - to places I haven't visited in far too long and to places I've always wanted to visit. I'm honored to see the world through music. I can't wait to see everyone soon!"

Just last Friday, Groban released Hidden Gems, via Reprise Records. Hidden Gems is a special collection that brings together some of his fans' most beloved and rare tracks - many of which have never been available on streaming platforms until now.

In October, Groban shared the first offering from the special project, his brand-new song "The Constant." The stunning collaboration was written by Josh and the acclaimed songwriting duo Pasek and Paul (The Greatest Showman, La La Land), and produced by Dan Romer (A Great Big World, Christina Aguilera, Shawn Mendes). It's a beautiful addition to this collection of rare treasures, offering something fresh while honoring the songs fans have cherished for years.

In addition to "The Constant," Hidden Gems includes fan-favorite deep cuts like "Signs," co-written with Toby Gad and Bernie Herms, and "Everything You Needed," a stirring ballad given to Josh by Sia. Other highlights include "Smile," Josh's take on the Charlie Chaplin classic that he's performed around the world, and "Konosaki No Michi," the closing theme from a major 2012 Japanese drama - a track that holds personal significance, as Josh sang in Japanese, a language he studied in high school. Also featured are "With You" and "My Heart Was Home Again," recorded for a limited-edition Hallmark Valentine's Day CD, as well as "Remember" from the film TROY, and a Spanish-language duet version of "Broken Vow" with Arturo Sandoval. The album closes with "Empty Sky," a raw, late-night studio recording with Steve Jordan, Isaiah Sharkey, and Pino Palladino - an early Elton John song, and a rare glimpse of Josh live on upright piano. Hidden Gems is a heartfelt gift to fans, a curated collection of special songs that now, finally, can be heard around the world. The full track list is included below.

Earlier this year, Josh reflected on an incredible body of work, sharing Gems and its Deluxe Edition. Encompassing over two decades of definitive ballads, Gems traces Groban's impact on popular culture throughout his illustrious career. Among many highlights, the 18-track collection boasts the 3x-Platinum signature anthem "You Raise Me Up," Billboard Adult Contemporary #1 "To Where You Are", the Beauty and the Beast Original Motion Picture Soundtrack standout "Evermore", as well as fan favorite show stopping renditions of "Over The Rainbow" from The Wizard of Oz, "Pure Imagination" from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, and Simon & Garfunkel's "Bridge Over Troubled Water." Gems (Deluxe Edition) featured 23 additional songs including some of Josh's beloved duets, such as "Run" with Sarah McLachlan, "99 Years" with Jennifer Nettles, and "We Will Meet Once Again" with Andrea Bocelli, alongside additional fan-favorites "River," "I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)," "Broken Vow," and "Remember When It Rained."

In May, Josh lit up the Las Vegas strip with his sold-out, exclusive five-night run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with his hits-focused production, Josh Groban: Gems - Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement. He also returned to host the 16th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony for the second time.

Earlier this month, Josh performed a special sold-out show at London's Union Chapel, transforming the historic venue into an intimate and emotional experience where his voice, stories, and connection with the audience created an unforgettable night. In October, it was announced that he will appear in the upcoming Spinal Tap concert film, Stonehenge: The Final Finale, arriving in 2026. That same month, Josh's Find Your Light Foundation hosted its annual Benefit Concert for Arts Education, raising $1.5 million to help provide arts opportunities to students nationwide. In September, Josh performed back to back sold-out shows at the Hollywood Bowl, taking attendees on a captivating journey through songs from his illustrious career, accompanied by Thomas Wilkins and the LA Philharmonic.

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