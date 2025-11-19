KATSEYE, Lorde, Jessie Murph Lead Hinterland Music Festival Lineup

(BHM) Hinterland Music Festival has announced its all-star lineup for the 11th annual edition, taking place over four days from Thursday, July 30, to Sunday, August 2, in St. Charles, IA, just 30 minutes south of Des Moines.

Hinterland has become known for bringing top-tier talent, as well as artists on the verge of breaking out, to the heart of the Midwest in the Iowa countryside. 2026 lineup highlights include KATSEYE, Lorde, Mumford & Sons, Kali Uchis, Jessie Murph, Santigold, MUNA, and many more.

Fans can sign up now for a presale code exclusively at www.hinterlandiowa.com. Presales begin Thursday, November 20 at 11:00 am CT; tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 21 at 11:00 am CT. 2026 ticket options include 4-Day General Admission, General Admission+, VIP, and VIP+ along with a number of camping (tent, car, RV) as well as parking and shuttle options. Payment plans are available starting at $25. Camping will be sold on a per-tent or campsite basis, not per person.

Hinterland will once again feature its "90 Degree Guarantee," which allows ticket holders the option to request a refund of their festival admission ticket for any day predicted to reach 90° or higher.

If on Monday, July 27, at 10 am CT, the weather.gov forecast for July 30, July 31, August 1 or August 2 has an actual temperature of 90° or higher for the 50240 zip code, ticket purchasers will have the option to request a return of their festival admission ticket for that day. Return requests are only available for the day/s the forecast is 90° or higher. 4-Day ticket holders can request a return for a specific day (s) at a rate of one-quarter of the total 4-Day ticket price.

To qualify for a return, ticket holders must complete the 90° Guarantee Ticket Return Request Form at hinterlandiowa.com/tickets by 11:00 p.m. CT on Monday, July 27. Returns will be processed within as little as 10 days.

This policy only applies to festival admission tickets. It does not include camping, parking, or shuttle tickets. To qualify, tickets must have been purchased directly via AXS.com. Tickets purchased from a third-party are not eligible.

Hinterland's Commitment to Climate Awareness: "The 10 hottest years on record have all occurred in the past decade. At Hinterland, we are committed to raising awareness about climate change and its impact on our daily lives. We will continue to strive for sustainable choices, both this year and in the years ahead. Together, we can make a difference."

INEUP:

THURSDAY, JULY 30

KATSEYE

beabadoobee

Ashnikko

AUDREY NUNA

Jane Remover

Frost Children

Porch Light

FRIDAY, JULY 31

Lorde

MUNA

Snow Strippers

Paris Paloma

SOFIA ISELLA

Saint Avangeline

SATURDAY, AUGUST 1

Mumford & Sons

Jessie Murph

The Format

Santigold

CMAT

Waylon Wyatt

Amble

Julia Wolf

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2

Kali Uchis

Young Miko

Geese

Wet Leg

Suki Waterhouse

Audrey Hobert

Samia

Haute & Freddy

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