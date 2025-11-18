Lorde, The XX, Turnstile Lead Kilby Block Party Lineup

(Clarion Call Media) S&S Presents is thrilled to share the lineup for Kilby Block Party 2026! Taking place Friday, May 15th through Sunday, May 17th at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, UT, the seventh annual edition of Kilby Block Party will feature performances from 70 artists.

The top end of the bill features Lorde, The xx, Turnstile, and Hayley Williams among others. Even with such an incredible lineup of world renowned performers, legendary fan favorites, and on the rise artists, Kilby Block Party remains one of the most affordable music festivals in the country.

The festival's dedication to the fan experience and the care and quality put into their lineups shines through every spring, with last year's successful edition winning praise as "the ultimate indie musicscape of your dreams," (Paper Magazine), "an indie fan's dream fest," (The Needle Drop), and "the best festival experience I've ever had," (Paste Magazine).

3-Day Pass On-Sale begins Wednesday, November 19th at 10:00 am MST. Tickets & Travel Packages available at KilbyBlockParty.com

3-Day Passes start at $249 with payment plans beginning at just $49 down. All ticket prices are now listed as the ALL-IN Price, with no added fees or taxes at the end of the checkout process. This year, Early Bird Tickets for the festival sold out in record time, and tomorrow's general on-sale will feature tickets at Tier 1 pricing only available until Wednesday, November 26th or while supplies last. Music fans should act fast to secure their passes while at the lowest available price.

Kilby Block Party 2026 expands upon the improvements brought to the event last year: a larger footprint at the Utah State Fairpark, including the utilization of the Days of '47 Arena for one of the festival's smaller stages, changed positioning of stages to reduce audio bleed, more space for music fans to relax or dance throughout the site, and more free water stations. "A festival rarely gets it so right," said Salt Lake Magazine, while The Salt Lake Tribune noted that "fans both new and old experienced an updated, more freeing version of the festival." Kilby Block Party 2026 will also introduce Kilby Club VIP (formerly known as VIP+), with dedicated center stage viewing areas and access to the backstage Kilby Club VIP lounge among other perks.

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