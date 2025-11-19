MIKA Announces The Spinning Out Tour North America

(Republic) Multi-platinum, BRIT Award-winning, and GRAMMY-nominated global pop visionary MIKA is bringing his dazzling live show back to North America next spring!

The Spinning Out Tour North America kicks off April 29, 2026 in Boston, MA, before making its way through major cities including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and wrapping up May 16, 2026 at Mexico City's Tecate Emblema.

Fans can get early access to tickets starting with the Artist Presales on Wednesday, November 19 at 10AM local time, Local Presales on Wednesday, November 19 at 12PM local time, and a Spotify Presale on Thursday, November 20 at 12PM local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 21 at 10AM local.

Most recently, MIKA released a soaring new single "Modern Times", a bold and uplifting anthem that signals the start of a brand new era. Described by MIKA as, "a cathedral-like cry, for faith and spirit, resisting the grind and weight of life and the passing of time." Fans can expect more new music soon, as MIKA prepares to unveil his next full-length studio album soon!

Spinning Out Tour North America Dates:

April 29 Boston, MA Citizens House of Blues

May 1 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore Silver Spring

May 2 New York, NY The Rooftop at Pier 17

May 4 Laval, QC Place Bell

May 5 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

May 7 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

May 9 Dallas, TX Factory in Deep Ellum

May 10 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater

May 13 Los Angeles, CA Orpheum Theatre

May 14 San Francisco, CA The Castro

May 16 Mexico City MX Tecate Emblema

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