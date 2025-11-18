PARTYNEXTDOOR Strikes More Gold And Platinum

(he Forefront Group) PARTYNEXTDOOR is cementing his place amongst the genre's most influential artists. After scoring eight new certifications last week for his joint album with Drake, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, the OVO Sound artist has been awarded a dozen more Platinum and Gold plaques by the RIAA.

The 12 awards are for songs and albums spanning his entire career, including fan favorites like "Break from Toronto," which is now certified five times platinum (5,000,000 units in the U.S.), while 2020's Rihanna-featuring gem "Believe It" jumped all the way to two times platinum. Additionally, every project in his acclaimed anthology series, PARTYNEXTDOOR, has landed new certifications - with the first three LPs earning Platinum certifications, and P4 going Gold. The latter surpassed one billion streams on Spotify last month, marking the sixth time he's achieved this milestone.

Among the other records that received plaques were "M a k e I t T o T h e M o r n i n g" (1X Platinum), "N o C h i l l" (1X), "R e a l W o m a n" (1X), "Sex on the Beach" (1X), "Dreamin" (Gold), and "Welcome to the Party" (Gold).

PARTYNEXTDOOR's impact on the music industry is also underscored by his viral success. Following a viral dance trend, "M a k e I t T o T h e M o r n i n g" boasts more than 5.5M UGC creations on TikTok and surpassed 9.3B views across platforms. The smash hit "N o C h i l l" has also generated massive waves on the platform, with the official sound inspiring over 1.5M UGC creations while amassing over 4B views. Additionally, "Ballin'" currently sits at #22 on the U.S. Top 50 chart after emerging as one of the top trending R&B songs on TikTok this year.

Further highlighting his unmatched artistry, PARTYNEXTDOOR just wrapped his sold-out "$ome $pecial $hows 4 U" UK/EU summer tour. The trek across 10 countries, 13 cities, and an impressive 35 sold-out shows marks the first time PND and Drake performed their collaborative album live.

PARTYNEXTDOOR then parlayed this momentum into his riveting short film, $$$. Directed by Kid Art, the 10-minute visual is spliced with unreleased footage of him on tour before transitioning to stunning visualizers for standout tracks "SOMEBODY LOVES ME," "OMW," and "WHEN HE'S GONE."

Related Stories

PARTYNEXTDOOR Goes Cinematic For '$$$ Film' Video

News > PARTYNEXTDOOR