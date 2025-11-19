Celldweller Gets Festive With 'What Child Is This?'

(BJF) Celldweller goes Christmas with the first release off his An Offworld Christmas EP "What Child Is This?" out now from FiXT. Celldweller reimagines the timeless Christmas classic through the lens of Offworld, combining influences of alternative rock and shoegaze with orchestral strings and beautiful synths in new, bold, modern arrangements of these holiday classics. The result is a rendition that captures both the wonder and spirit of the season.

Forging the sound of electronic-rock for over 20 years, Celldweller has inspired tens of millions of listeners across a global community of fans, content creators, and brands with 750,000,000+ streams and hundreds of placements in major Films, TV shows, and Video Games. Celldweller's discography includes the self-titled Celldweller album in 2003, Wish Upon A Blackstar in 2012, End of an Empire in 2015, and Offworld in 2017, with his 5th studio album Satellites released in 2022.Klayton, the multifaceted producer behind Celldweller and owner/founder of the independent record label FiXT, has garnered an intense cult following across his projects Celldweller, Scandroid, Circle of Dust, and FreqGen.

Klayton is also respected and sought after in the media industry with his music appearing in hundreds of major Film / TV & Video Games, such as Westworld, Suicide Squad, Jack Reacher, Deadpool, Lucy, John Wick, Robocop, Pacific Rim, Killer Instinct Season 3, Now You See Me, Dead Rising 3, Call of Duty: Elite, Assassin's Creed, UFC, and more.

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