Hazbin Hotel: Season Two (Original Soundtrack) Released

(AR) Atlantic Records, in collaboration with SpindleHorse Productions and Prime Video, dives deep into the Hellaverse today with the release of the Hazbin Hotel: Season Two (Original Soundtrack), the official musical companion to the second season of the hit adult animated musical series, Hazbin Hotel. The eagerly awaited soundtrack - which arrives in tandem with today's premiere of the Hazbin Hotel season finale on Prime Video - is available digitally and in a fiendish assortment of physical formats, including 5 vinyl variants, CD, and cassette offerings here.

Hazbin Hotel: Season Two (Original Soundtrack) has fast proven a favorite with fans around the world, earning over 125M streams along with over 110M views across sound campaigns, more than 10.5M engagement across sound campaigns, and over 35K creates across short form platforms. The album is highlighted by "Gravity," performed by Jessica Vosk and Alex Brightman. An emotional banger showcasing Vosk's powerhouse vocals, "Gravity" has quickly become a breakout hit with over 30M global streams, more than 60M views across digital campaigns, over 8M views across official YouTube content, and more than 14K multiplatform creates.

"Gravity" is but one of the all-new original songs written and produced by Sam Haft and Andrew Underberg for the Season Two soundtrack, performed by a star-studded cast that includes Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Alex Brightman, Christian Borle, Jeremy Jordan, Jessica Vosk, Joel Perez, Lilli Cooper, Krystina Alabado, Patrick Stump, Darren Criss, Shoba Narayan, Patina Miller, Liz Callaway, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, James Monroe Iglehart, Andrew Durand, Kevin Del Aguila, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Alex Newell.

Further highlights include "Losin' Streak," performed by the cast of Hazbin Hotel, Blake Roman, Sam Haft, and Andrew Underberg, as well as "Love In A Bottle," performed by the cast alongside Keith David, Lilli Cooper, Kimiko Glenn, Krystina Alabado, Sam Haft, and Andrew Underberg. Both tracks made a major impact upon release, with "Losin' Streak" debuting at #2 on Spotify's Top Songs Global and #3 on Top Songs USA, and earning the #1 spot on Genius' Songs of the Week. The track has now surpassed 10M streams, with its audio trending on IG Reels and inspiring 7K+ TikTok creates. "Losin' Streak" and "Love In A Bottle" were also featured on the Hazbin Hotel: Season Two (Episodes 5-6) [Original Soundtrack] EP, which debuted as the #10 album across all genres on Apple Music.

The second season of Hazbin Hotel, from creator Vivienne Medrano, A24, and FOX Entertainment Studios' Emmy Award-winning Bento Box Entertainment, is available now on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. In addition, this week saw the Prime Video premiere of Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway, the concert event celebrating the Season Two premiere of the hit adult animated musical series. Hosted by series lead Erika Henningsen, the concert event at NYC's historic Majestic Theater features performances of the show's hit songs from Seasons One and Two by Henningsen, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Christian Borle, Jessica Vosk, Jeremy Jordan, and Krystina Alabado, with special appearances by Stephanie Beatriz, Kimiko Glenn, Vivienne Medrano, Sam Haft, and Richard Horvitz.

Released in 2024, Hazbin Hotel broke Prime Video streaming records, with its Season One soundtrack (released via A24) debuting at #13 on the Billboard 200 and dominating the "Top Soundtracks" chart for 11 consecutive weeks. The soundtrack also produced several multiformat hits across Rock and Alternative Airplay charts and earned nominations for "Top Soundtrack" at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards and "Favorite Soundtrack" at the 2025 American Music Awards.

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