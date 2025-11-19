Kenny Mason Returns With New EP 'Pup Pack: 1st Shift'

(Atlantic) Groundbreaking Atlanta artist Kenny Mason returns today with his new EP, Pup Pack: 1st Shift. The release marks Mason's first new release since last year's Angel Eyes mixtape as well as the next chapter in his fan favorite Pup Pack series of EPs.

The eagerly anticipated three-song project sees Mason pushing his genre-bending fusion of underground rap and alternative rock on such standout tracks as "Loyalty" joined by an official visualizer premiering today at YouTube.

Known for an innovative approach that weaves rap's passionate authenticity and rock's rebellious spirit into something altogether his own, Kenny Mason first made waves with his 2019 breakout single, "Hit." The Southwest Atlanta native quickly became recognized as a prototype for emotional artistry in hip-hop, his intensely personal work drawing from life experiences, family loss, and self-discovery. Early projects like 2020's Angelic Hoodrat and 2021's Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut solidified his underground reputation, while subsequent releases, including 2022's Pup Pack EP and 2024's 9 affirmed Mason's continuing evolution as both a lyricist and performer. Mason drew further acclaim for the raw power of his high-energy live shows, including his own headline runs, tours alongside Denzel Curry, Danny Brown, and JPEGMafia, and show-stealing festival appearances at Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, Lollapalooza, and Bonnaroo. Now, with Pup Pack: 1st Shift - and more new music on the horizon - Kenny Mason continues to push musical boundaries without concern for genre labels, creating utterly distinctive, deeply resonant music sure to connect with fans around the world.

"I want to be a safe place for people who need me. I want my music to be a place that people can go and feel safe, feel complete, feel heard, and feel love." - Kenny Mason

Related Stories

Kenny Mason Returns With New EP 'Pup Pack: 1st Shift'

News > Kenny Mason