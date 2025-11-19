Kesha Celebrates 15th Anniversary Of 'Animal + Cannibal' With New Deluxe Edition

(BHM) Kesha is celebrating today's 15-year anniversary of her smash debut album Animal + Cannibal with a new deluxe edition, available digitally this Friday, November 21 via RCA Records and Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, and on 2XLP 12" vinyl - including a translucent black and white splatter vinyl in holographic and gold foil cover and a signed insert available via her official kesha.store, a limited holographic and gold foil cover translucent black and white splatter vinyl available exclusively through Target, and a CD available at retail - featuring the iconic deluxe split cover art pressed to vinyl for the first time ever. Kesha recently spoke to Rolling Stone for an exclusive interview about the reissue.

The expanded reissues see the original tracklist joined by five additional bonus tracks, including the previously unreleased "Butterscotch" (produced by the late busbee and Michael Linney which was originally intended for Animal) and "Shots on the Hood of My Car" (recorded in 2010 for inclusion on Cannibal), as well as "F*** Him He's A DJ" and "Blow (Cirkut Remix)" (both originally found on 2011's I Am the Dance Commander + I Command You to Dance: The Remix Album) and "Dirty Picture Pt. 2" (Taio Cruz featuring Kesha) exclusively on vinyl .

Today's anniversary is also being marked with a time-capsule revival of Kesha's classic website keshasparty.com, as well as a range of exclusive new merchandise and Animal + Cannibal era collectibles.

Kesha shook the world in 2010 with her epochal debut album, Animal, which topped the Billboard 200 and charts around the globe upon its New Year's Day release. Certified 4x Platinum by the RIAA for sales exceeding 4M in the United States alone, the album's blockbuster success was fueled by a series of hit singles including the 12x Platinum, worldwide #1 "TiK ToK," the 5x Platinum "Your Love Is My Drug," the 4x Platinum "Take It Off," and the 3x Platinum "Blah Blah Blah," all of which immediately confirmed Kesha as a generational talent and undeniable global pop superstar. Released November 19, 2010, Animal + Cannibal paired Animal with Cannibal, an additional EP of new songs that individually earned 2x Platinum certification thanks to such tracks as the 6x Platinum, worldwide #1 hit single, "We R Who We R."

The historic impact of Animal + Cannibal continued this year with the viral renaissance of "Your Love Is My Drug," which saw millions of TikTok videos created and earned close to 1M plays each day, along with placement on a wide variety of popular playlists. What's more, both "Your Love Is My Drug" and "TiK ToK" ascended Spotify's "Top Songs USA" chart, catapulting Kesha to a new peak on Spotify's "Top Artists USA" ranking with over 46M monthly listeners.

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