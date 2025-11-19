Labrinth Previews New Album With 'IMPLOSION'

(Columbia) Visionary artist, producer, and composer Labrinth returns with "IMPLOSION," a pulse-racing new single that marks the next chapter of his upcoming album, Cosmic Opera: Act I, arriving January 30 via Columbia Records.

A thunderous blend of orchestral drama, futuristic production, and raw emotion, "IMPLOSION" captures the internal chaos that fueled Labrinth's creative rebirth. The track is a cinematic chase through the mind, driven by swelling strings, explosive beats, and his unmistakable vocal intensity.

Reflecting on the song and body of work, Labrinth shares: "This record is an attempt specifically from an artist perspective to explore mental illness while navigating a career in the entertainment industry. The paranoia, the confirmation of threats, the desperate and unfulfilling pursuit of success."

"IMPLOSION" is the third offering from Cosmic Opera: Act I, the opening statement of a bold two-part odyssey that pushes Labrinth further into the world-building, genre-shattering universe he's spent the last decade shaping across Euphoria, LSD, and his own catalog.

Next, Labrinth will take the stage at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall for the Choose Love 10th Anniversary Gala, performing in support of the organization's decade of humanitarian work. His appearance marks a powerful return to one of the UK's most prestigious venues and underscores his commitment to using art in service of community and impact.

Looking ahead, Labrinth is set for a landmark year: he will return to the desert in 2026 for a major Coachella performance, unveiling a new live vision tied to Cosmic Opera. At the same time, he rejoins the creative team behind Euphoria Season 3, continuing his celebrated work shaping the series' emotionally charged soundscape.

With "IMPLOSION," Labrinth opens the door to his most ambitious project yet-a sweeping, emotional, sonically fearless journey that will continue to unfold with Cosmic Opera: Act I on January 30.

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