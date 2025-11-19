Pentatonix Share 'I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm' With Frank Sinatra Visualizer

(Republic) Pentatonix has released a brand-new animated visualizer for their holiday classic "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm" with Frank Sinatra, from their new holiday album, Christmas in the City. The single recently hit #1 on the U.S. Radio Holiday Chart, reaffirming Pentatonix and Sinatra's place as the season's most beloved musical voices.

The "I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm" visualizer is a warm and charming animated tribute to the holidays. It opens with a cozy scene by the fireplace that captures the timeless feel of a Frank Sinatra Christmas, coming to life in a snowy winter wonderland where Pentatonix perform alongside an animated Sinatra. With bright colors, vintage style, and a joyful spirit, the visual brings together two generations of music in a festive, heartwarming way.

On the collaboration, Kevin Osula of Pentatonix shares: "This collaboration with Frank Sinatra means more to us than we can put into words. When we first heard his raw vocal - the warmth, the breath, even the soft rustle of his sheet music - it genuinely stopped us in our tracks. It felt like we were standing beside him, sharing a moment with one of the most iconic singers of the 20th century. We're so grateful to Dave Pierce and the Sinatra estate for trusting us with something so sacred. As a group, we just hope we honored Frank the way he has inspired us for years."

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