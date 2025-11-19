R.E.M.'s 'Chronic Town' and 'Murmur' Get the Definitive Sound Series Treatment

(LPC Media) Interscope-Capitol Records announces the next installment inits acclaimed Definitive Sound Series (DSS): R.E.M.'s Chronic Town and Murmur, two landmark albums that introduced one of America's most influential bands and reshaped the sound of modern rock.

Praised by NME as "full of immediacy and action and healthy impatience," ˆthe five-song EP Chronic Town(1982), co-produced by Mitch Easter, helped define '80s college rock, introducing the band's jangling guitars, enigmatic lyrics, and Southern post-punk spark. Its follow up, Murmur (1983), produced by Mitch Easter and Don Dixon, crystalized that sound into a richly textured, atmospheric debut album of lasting influence, earning widespread acclaim, including Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Albums of the 1980s, and its 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

Sourced from the original analog master tapes with direct involvement from Easter and Dixon, the 2LP, 180-gram high-definition vinyl set ($124.98) was mastered by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering and pressed at Record Technology, Inc. Presented in a top-quality heavyweight tip-on single pocket jacket, the set is, housed inside a uniquely designed slipcase. Pre-order here

Created for collectors and audiophiles, the DSS editions are limited to 3,000 numbered copies per title, each album includes a certificate of authenticity detailing its mastering, plating, and pressing.

Using the state-of-the-art One Step process, which eliminates multiple stamper stages to achieve unmatched depth and clarity, the series represents "the pinnacle of vinyl craftsmanship," says Xavier Ramos, EVP D2C and eCommerce Strategy at Interscope/Capitol. "We're proud to invest in these collectible pieces that reflect our respect for these iconic artists, their groundbreaking music, and the fans whose passion continues to keep these albums as relevant today as when they were first released."

Previous DSS titles include Dr Dre's The Chronic, A Perfect Circle's Mer de Noms, and Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song.

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