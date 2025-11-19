Summer Walker Surprise Releases Two Deluxe Versions Of 'Finally Over It'

() Grammy-nominated R&B powerhouse Summer Walker surprises fans with two brand-new deluxe editions of her acclaimed third studio album, Finally Over It, giving listeners even more music, moments, and behind-the-scenes insight from her most personal era yet.

The first deluxe, Finally Over It (Cocktail Hour), arrives with four exclusive products available only on the iTunes download version and expands Summer's beloved Sessions series with a brand-new installment, "Session 34," alongside an unreleased version of "Session 32" recorded live from her Breezy Bowl Tour stop in Las Vegas. The project also includes a special breakdown from Summer explaining all three Sessions, and an exclusive video of her recording fan favorite "Go Girl." Together, the tracks offer an intimate look at Summer's rawest songwriting, capturing the emotion, honesty, and magic fans love most.

The second deluxe, Finally Over It (The After Party), answers months of demand by officially releasing two songs previously available only on vinyl: "Take Me Out This Club" and "Drown In My Love" featuring Foggie Raw-both of which Summer teased earlier this year during an Instagram Live that instantly set social media buzzing. Rounding out the release is a solo version of "1-800 Heartbreak," giving fans a new way to experience one of the album's standout moments. Stream it here

With these deluxe editions, Summer extends the world of Finally Over It even further, offering new stories, new layers, and new energy for both longtime fans and the listeners who have joined her across this powerful era.

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