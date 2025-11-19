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The Academy Is Celebrating 20th Anniversary of Debut Album with U.S. Tour

11-19-2025
The Academy Is Celebrating 20th Anniversary of Debut Album with U.S. Tour

(BHM) After some teasing and speculation, The Academy Is... announced their return earlier this year with the Almost Here 20th Anniversary Tour. Fans can expect a high-energy set built around the songs that defined the mid-2000s, performed with the intensity and emotion that made the debut record a cult classic. The show blends past and present, weaving in refreshed arrangements, new creative elements, and glimpses of what the band is creating next.

The 14-date tour began last week in Columbus, OH, and will continue to make its way across the United States this winter to celebrate the pop-punk icons' seminal debut album. The tour is set to visit select cities including Boston, Brooklyn, Los Angeles and more before concluding on December 21st in Santa Ana, CA. The band appeared at Riot Fest in Chicago, IL in September to play Almost Here in full.

The response has been overwhelming, with many markets selling out instantly and demand continuing to climb. The band is already planning a second leg to meet the momentum, marking this as one of their most anticipated touring moments in years.

THE ACADEMY IS...
ALMOST HERE 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

NOVEMBER
21 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
22 - New York, NY -Irving Plaza - SOLD OUT
23 - Philadelphia, PA -The Fillmore
24 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw - SOLD OUT

DECEMBER
4 - McKees Rocks, PA -Roxian Theatre
5 - Sayreville, NJ -Starland Ballroom
6 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
12 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco - SOLD OUT
20 - Santa Ana, CA -Observatory - SOLD OUT
21 - Santa Ana, CA -Observatory

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The Academy Is Celebrating 20th Anniversary of Debut Album with U.S. Tour

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