BTS Jin's Concert Film Hitting Theaters

(Hybe) Jin of 21st century pop icons BTS is set to premiere his first solo concert film, #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR THE MOVIE, in theaters worldwide on December 27 and 28, via Trafalgar Releasing.* The film will be available in 2D, SCREENX, 4DX, and ULTRA 4DX formats across approximately 1,800 theaters in 70 countries, offering a dynamic, multi-sensory cinematic experience.

Capturing Jin's first solo tour, '#RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR,' the film traces his journey across 10 cities and 20 performances-from Goyang to Japan, U.S., Europe, and back to Incheon. Inspired by Jin's beloved variety content series 'Run Jin' on BTS' official YouTube channel, the tour reimagines its concept into a journey that represents Jin "running" to reach ARMY (BTS' official fandom) around the globe, guided by his heartfelt message: "Dojeon! (Challenge!) Until the day I meet every ARMY."

With "challenge" as its central theme, Jin brings his signature energy to the stage by completing five interactive missions with ARMY through music, games, and humor. The film presents a vivid portrait of Jin's artistry by blending sincerity, wit, and spontaneity. The setlist unfolds as a panorama of sound and emotion, including live-band performances from his solo albums Happy and Echo, as well as a special medley of BTS tracks such as "Dynamite" and "Butter." Through striking cinematography and immersive sound design, #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR THE MOVIE recreates the electrifying energy of his shows, bringing Jin's dynamic performances to life on the big screen.

The screening also features exclusive bonus content, including behind-the-scenes footage offering a glimpse into tour preparations, and a special "Sing Along Game" segment featuring a karaoke version of "Super Tuna," inviting fans around the world to sing and celebrate together.

From laughter-filled moments to moving performances, the film captures the full spectrum of Jin's warmth, humor, and charisma. #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR THE MOVIE stands as a year-end celebration of music, connection and creativity, highlighting the milestone of Jin's first solo tour.

Tickets and further information for #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR THE MOVIE will be available at jinthemovie.com starting December 5.

*Select territories, including France, The Netherlands, and The Philippines, will be screening on January 10 and 11.

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