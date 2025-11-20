Cage The Elephant, LCD Soundsystem Lead Wave 2 Of Okeechobee Fest 2026 Lineup

(BHM) Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (OMF) has unveiled the star-studded Wave 2 of the diverse, multi-genre lineup for its upcoming 10-year reunion, once again showcasing an awe-inspiring variety of global superstars, rising new artists, certifiable legends, and more, many of whom are making their long-awaited return to the iconic gathering following previous fan favorite performances. The beloved Florida independent music festival's first gathering in three years takes place March 19-22, 2026, as always in the magical South Florida nature paradise of Sunshine Grove.

Founded in 2016 with a mandate of authenticity, kindness, and respect between each other and the environment we inhabit, Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2026 will once again celebrate the spirit of music, arts, and community with epic live performances and Only-at-Okeechobee immersive experiences unlike those found at any other festival. Among the new additions to the OMF 2026 lineup are Cage The Elephant, Knock 2, LCD Soundsystem, Freddie Gibbs, Japanese Breakfast, Paris Texas, Beltran, Dirty Heads, and Empress Of. Further newly announced highlights include the first-ever Aquachobee Dub Reggae Takeover, featuring reggae legend Mykal Rose, Subatomic Sound System (known for their collaborations with dub pioneer Lee "Scratch" Perry), Screechy Dan, Scientist, Papa Michigan, and Sister Nancy, with an Opening Ceremony with a traditional Rastafarian Drum Circle, led by the artists and special guests.

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival 2026 will also present Incendia, a four-night inferno of underground energy, bass, and special guests, curated by Renegade, NYC's leading culture-driven experiential production agency and a defining cultural influencer and tastemaker nationwide, creating transformative experiences that resonate on a visceral level.

As previously announced, OMF 2026 will feature headline performances from The Lumineers, GRiZ (performing two sets, including a sure-to-be-unforgettable "Chasing The Golden Hour Set"), T-Pain, and Fisher, with further highlights including performances from Alison Wonderland, Big Gigantic, Big Wild, BigXthaPlug, BLAAP, flipturn, Ganja White Night, Goth Babe, Gramatik, IAN, LP Giobbi, LSDream (including LSDream presents LIGHTCODE), The Disco Biscuits, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Tractorbeam, Tycho, Young The Giant, and many more. As noted, many of the artists appearing at OMF 2026 are returning to the festival for their second, third, fourth - and in the case of GRiZ, fifth - appearance at Sunshine Grove, affirming the gathering's unparalleled legacy of community and tradition. In addition, OMF 2026 will see the return of what has proven one of the festival's defining moments since its inaugural event in 2016 - the PoWoW!, an all-star jam session pairing unexpected talents for a variety of live mashups filled with creativity and imagination against an epic setting under the stars deep in the heart of Sunshine Grove. A complete lineup is below.

OMF 2026 will keep the music and spirit going all night long with the Jungle 51 Stage, presenting extended sets by internationally known DJs from sundown to sunrise, capturing all the energy of a club but in the beauty and atmosphere of a verdant jungle. During the day, Jungle 51 will morph into a wellness forest where attendees can participate in yoga and other mindful programming, or simply lounge around in the shade and enjoy the tropical surroundings. Many other "Only at Okeechobee" experiences will be on hand throughout Sunshine Grove, offering enrichment and exclusive happenings that are intrinsically connected to the surrounding ecosystem, from the fully reimagined Chobewobee Village - melding interactive art, surprise spectacles, environmental immersion, and sonic take-overs - to the Farmers Market, where festivalgoers can buy fresh local produce, food, drinks and more from some of Okeechobee's lovely neighbors. The upcoming event will embrace local Florida culture with the participation of a number of area collectives, including Disolypso, Zey Zey Miami, Mad Radio, and Alegria Community. A new range of elevated dining experiences will also be available, including the Speakeasy Experience: Champagne Problems (open to all ticket types), and VIP Dining Experience: The Grove Table,

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