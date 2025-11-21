CHVRCHES Offshoot The Leaving Debut With 'Saved'

(Gold Atlas) Martin Doherty unveils The Leaving, a new project created in collaboration with longtime CHVRCHES drummer Jonny Scott. Born from a period of deep personal upheaval and creative rediscovery, The Leaving marks Martin's most vulnerable work to date; an unfiltered body of music forged in grief, rebuilt through friendship, and electrified by the same instinctive chemistry that helped define CHVRCHES' ascent.

With Jonny now stepping fully into the creative foreground, the pair chart a bold new sonic path rooted in freedom, catharsis, and reinvention. They share their first-ever single "Saved".

Newly signed to Avenue A Records / Futures ✦ (home to Mt. Joy, Barns Courtney, Phantogram, Palace, Blossoms, Self Esteem), their first-ever single, "Saved" is the industrial rock debut track of a bigger release to come. "Saved" is self-produced and written by Martin Doherty from CHVRCHES and Jonny Scott.

The Leaving add: ""Saved" is a look inside the mind of someone on the verge of mental collapse. Paranoia. Hypochondria. Agoraphobia.

The idea that people close to you are a destabilizing, debilitating influence. They are responsible for underhanded, Machiavellian behaviors towards you. Subtle but highly effective. They see a person on the edge and press the advantage. Make you question your sanity. Slyly, they push buttons in pursuit of capitulation, then step back and watch as you burst into (metaphorical) flames.

They enjoy the show. But is it all in your head?"

The vulnerable, industrial track starts with the haunting lyrics: "What begins with a tragedy. Can be recovered in time. Made a friend of an enemy of mine." Let's see what else The Leaving brings to us in the near future.

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