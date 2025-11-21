Cypress Hill's Sen Dog Guests On Franky Perez And The All Nighters' New Song

(SRO) Franky Perez-known for his powerhouse voice, magnetic stage presence, and genre-blending artistry-returns with "Leche for the Bebe." It's the vibrant new single from the forthcoming bilingual album Damelo by Franky Perez And The All Nighters out spring 2026 via The Label Group/Virgin Music Group.

The track, available today (November 20), features hip-hop legend Sen Dog of Cypress Hill and marks the beginning of what promises to be Perez's most ambitious and culturally resonant project to date.

"I used to sing it to my daughter to calm her down when she was a toddler," says PEREZ. "After a while, everyone in the house was singing it, so I figured there had to be something there. Once I got into the studio, I knew I had something special. It's one of the funkiest tracks on the album."

A mix of deep funk, Latin soul, Cuban rhythm, and rock 'n' roll swagger, "Leche for the Bebe" embodies the universal sound that has become Franky's hallmark. The song's irresistible groove and tight musicianship showcase Franky Perez And The All Nighters at full power-blending electric guitar, horns, a nasty bassline, and a hook anyone can sing no matter where they're from.

"Including Sen definitely took the track to the next level," Franky recalls. "He wrote his rhyme right there on the spot. The guy es una bestia!"

The black-and-white music video for "Leche for the Bebe"-featuring Sen Dog, world-renowned visual artist Nico Roussin, and legendary B-boy Rampage-captures the high-octane joy of Franky Perez And The All Nighters' live show.

"What you see in the video is what you can expect at a Franky Perez and The All Nighters show," Franky explains. "Entertainers having a great time, doing what they love. When Sen showed up, I told him, 'If you do you and I do me, it's gonna read.' And that's exactly what you see-his energy is one of my favorite parts."

To mark the release, Franky will launch a new residency every Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm, beginning January 7 and 8, at Ivan Kane's legendary Forty Deuce, reopening New Year's Eve inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. This will be followed by international tour dates.

Backed by his powerhouse band, The All Nighters-featuring guitarist Christian Brady, blistering horns, Cuban percussion, an airtight rhythm section, backup singers, and world-famous Las Vegas showgirls and dancers-the show is a genre-bending, culture-packed spectacle that embodies the heart of Damelo: connecting cultures, languages, and souls through music.

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