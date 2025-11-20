Ella Mai Launches Tour & Celebrates Anniversary With New Vinyl Collection

(Interscope) GRAMMY-winning recording artist Ella Mai (10 Summers/Interscope Records) continues the one-year celebration of her acclaimed EP 3 with the announcement of her Did You Miss Me? Tour. Kicking off December 7 in London, the six-show run will move through the Netherlands and France before heading to the United States, where she'll reconnect with day-one fans in Atlanta, New York, and Los Angeles.

Adding to the significance, Ella Mai will perform in intimate venues she first touched during the early days of her career - a full-circle moment marking her evolution from rising R&B talent to GRAMMY-winning superstar. These sold-out anniversary shows will spotlight a pivotal chapter in her story and honor the journey that brought her here. Along with the anniversary announcement, Ella is also celebrating the ninth anniversary of her 2016 effort EP, CHANGE. Ella's nostalgic effort is now available in physical form, as she's offering her TIME. CHANGE. READY. Anniversary Vinyl for purchase at 10% via promo: CHANGE. The sale runs from 11/18 to 9 am PT to 11/25 9 am PT. To help fans prepare for the upcoming shows, Ella unveiled the official tour t-shirt for purchase on her website alongside launching a Fan Poster Contest.

Earlier this month, Ella released the official video for her fan-favorite track "Little Things." The nostalgic yet soulful visual arrived as a fitting gift to fans during her birthday week, underscoring the singer's signature blend of vulnerability and confidence."Little Things" resides on Ella's EP, 3.

Released last November, 3 showcases Ella Mai's personal and creative evolution. The title itself draws meaning from numerology: the number 3 represents communication, happiness, and alignment - all central to the project's emotional core.

Among the standout tracks, "Hearts On Deck" flirts with confidence and playfulness, while "One of These" celebrates the thrill of unexpected love and magnetic connection. "Little Things," produced by longtime collaborator Mustard, stands as the project's soulful centerpiece - a warm, introspective ode to love's simplest gestures and how small acts of devotion build lasting relationships.

Since its release, "Little Things" has amassed nearly 60 million streams on Spotify and cemented its place as a staple in Ella Mai's ever-deepening discography as a Grammy-winning artist. "Little Things" follows Ella's release of "Tell Her," which served as a clever nod to Destiny's Child's 1999 classic, "Say My Name." With this new video for "Little Things," Ella continues to honor her growth, as both a woman and an artist, reminding fans why her music remains a timeless reflection of love, authenticity, and grace.

Ella Mai's Did You Miss Me Anniversary Show Dates

Dec. 07 - Courtyard Theatre @ London, UK

Dec. 09 - Bitterzoet @ Amsterdam, Netherlands

Dec. 11 - Les Etoiles @ Paris, France

Dec. 14 - The Loft @ Atlanta, GA

Dec. 15 - Mercury Lounge @ New York, NY

Dec. 17 - The Roxy @ Los Angeles, CA

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Ella Mai Launches Tour & Celebrates Anniversary With New Vinyl Collection

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