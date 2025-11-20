Jessie Murph Shares 'Sex Hysteria The End' Short Film

(align) Boundary pushing breakout artist, Jessie Murph has released Sex Hysteria The End a deeply personal 10-minute short film that serves as a visual companion to the deluxe edition of her critically-acclaimed sophomore album Sex Hysteria, which is available now via Columbia Records. Directed by Logan Rice and written by Jessie Murph and Claire Schmitt, the film lives within the same narrative world established in Jessie's "1965" music video, offering an intimate exploration of the personal experiences and childhood memories that have shaped her artistry.

Rooted in Jessie's own upbringing, the film explores how early experiences with love and trauma create patterns that shape adult relationships. Through parallel narratives following Jessie and a young fan named Charlotte, Sex Hysteria The End examines the cycle of mistaking familiarity for comfort and the difficult work of unlearning inherited pain. The eight new tracks from Sex Hysteria (Deluxe) underscore this emotional journey, creating an audiovisual experience that is intimately personal.

Through Jessie's narration, the film explores themes of transformation and freedom, using the metaphor of caged birds evolving into butterflies to represent her journey from feeling trapped by her past to recognizing her capacity for change. The film's visual language reinforces its central theme: healing is not about fixing what's broken, but about shifting perspective and understanding one's own story differently.

Sex Hysteria The End marks Jessie's most vulnerable creative work to date, offering her listeners a rare insight into the experiences behind Sex Hysteria's unflinching exploration of sexuality, generational trauma, and self-discovery.

Jessie recently completed the European leg of her Worldwide Hysteria Tour and is currently performing in Australia before the tour concludes in New Zealand on November 22, marking her biggest year of live performances to date.

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