Kraftwerk's Florian Schneider Achieves Record Results at Julien's Auctions

(MPG) Julien's Auctions, the industry leading pop culture memorabilia auction house, announces results from The Florian Schneider Collection, an event honoring a founding member of Kraftwerk, the architects of electronic music. Universally recognized as one of the most influential bands of all time, the band's use of synthesizers, drum machines, and minimalist compositional forms significantly expanded the expressive possibilities of popular music. Their widespread admiration was reflected by fans and collectors offering bids from the world over. The electrifying sale took place today at the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum.

The Florian Schneider Collection is the first auction to feature a comprehensive collection of items from Florian's personal life and career. The sale featured an extraordinary assemblage of rare instruments, stage wardrobe, and historic ephemera from the visionary artist. These artifacts give a window into the inventive and elusive processes behind Florian's iconic creations and celebrate his legacy as a true pioneer of electronic music. A testament to Schneider's influence is shown by the recent interest from London's prestigious Victoria & Albert Museum to display items from the sale in their upcoming exhibition.

"We are thrilled with the outstanding results achieved in today's auction," says Giles Moon, VP Head of Music. "Exceptional global demand underscored both the rarity of these incredible artifacts and Florian Schneider's pivotal role in shaping electronic music."

Florian Schneider lived a largely secluded life, avoiding public appearances and personal portrayals in the media. Little is known about his private life and working methods. This sale was an exceptional event, as it is unlikely that such a large number of items from Florian Schneider's personal estate will ever be available again. It thus offered a rare insight into a band whose origins and working methods have given rise to numerous myths and stories.

"This auction fulfills Florian's handwritten will for his instruments and personal collection to continue living beyond him. He always believed that they are meant to be played and shared - not left unused or gathering dust in storage," said a spokesperson. "He wanted his equipment to find their way to people who would truly value them: musicians, collectors, and those inspired by the art of sound."

Highlights from the "Florian Schneider Collection" Auction Include:

Kling Klang Sennheiser VSM-201 Vocoder In Original Case ($256,000 - over 8x est.)

Stage Played EMS Synthi A Suitcase Synthesizer ($115,200 - over 14x est.)

Robovox and Votrax Silver Rack Case with Votrax Phoneme Keyboard ($76,800 - over 5x est.)

Panasonic Panaracer Road Bike From The Music Video for "Tour de France" ("Kling Klang Analog Mix") with Polaroid Photos ($57,600 - over 14x est.)

1964 Volkswagen Type 2/T1 Kastenwagen ($44,800 - nearly 3x est.)

Kraftwerk Lenticular Print ($25,600 - 64x est.)

Korg PS-3200 Polyphonic Synthesizer with PS-3010 Keyboard ($25,600 - nearly 3x est.)

"Ruhe" Electric Kling Klang Recording Studio Sign ($19,200 - over 38x est.)

1960s Stage and Studio-Played Orsi Albisiphon Bass Flute ($12,800 - over 3x est.)

1981 "Computer World" Tour Japanese Concert Poster ($5,120 - over 25x est.)

1982-1986 Keilwerth Toneking 3000 Jazzophone (Trumpet) ($5,120 - nearly 13x est.)

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