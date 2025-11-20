Nora Fatehi Makes U.S. Television Debut On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

(Warner) Last night, globally renowned multi-hyphenate Nora Fatehi made her U.S. television debut on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" with a mesmerizing performance of her dancefloor-ready anthem "What Do I Know (Just A Girl)" with Jamaican singer Shenseea.
"What Do I Know (Just A Girl)," which is out now via 5 Junction Records/Warner Records, received early praise from the likes of Billboard who proclaimed, "[The track] explores femininity, power and sensuality through a global pop lens." Written by GRAMMY-nominated hitmaker Justin Tranter, the song blends witty lyricism with an irresistible beat that perfectly highlights Nora's strengths as a performer. The track also marks the first release from Anjula Acharia's 5 Junction Records in partnership with Warner Records.
In conjunction, the duo joined forces for an accompanying video directed by Arrad (Cardi B, Anitta, Missy Elliott) that dances between jetset playfulness and bombshell glamour a la Marilyn Monroe.
Nora catapulted onto the global stage as a Bollywood star, showcasing her dancing, singing, and acting chops in over a dozen major films. Born in Toronto to Moroccan parents before moving to India, Nora is ready to reach even greater heights with her unique sound that blends her international upbringing with universal pop sensibility.
From front row at Paris Fashion Week to the cover of Billboard, who described her as a "Bollywood mainstay and pop triple-threat," Nora's charisma and distinct style have made her an international powerhouse. To date, she has amassed over 5 billion views on YouTube, over 1.2 billion global music streams, and performed on some of the world's biggest stages.
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