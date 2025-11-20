Paul Anka: His Way Documentary Coming To HBO

(fcc) The HBO Original documentary Paul Anka: His Way, directed and produced by Emmy-winning filmmaker John Maggio (HBO's "Mr. Saturday Night") debuts MONDAY, DECEMBER 1 (9:00-10:40 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Synopsis: From teen idol to chart-topping songwriter, Paul Anka has spent seven decades as one of the most prolific musicians in the world and he's still going. Part road movie and part living biography, PAUL ANKA: HIS WAY traces the iconic Canadian's journey through stardom and constant reinvention in an ever-changing industry.

Featuring archival performances of Anka's songs by genre-spanning music legends, including Buddy Holly, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, and more, the film follows Anka as he performs around the world and chronicles his journey from his childhood in Ottawa, Canada to becoming a global musical sensation. The film reveals Anka to be the artistic force behind a wide range of surprising hits and genres from the theme for NBC's "The Tonight Show" to the iconic hit "My Way." As new musicians emerged over the years and threatened to eclipse his career, Anka worked to expand his reach by collaborating with artists such as Drake and covering popular songs like Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit." At age 84, Anka continues to tour.

Credits: HBO Documentary Films presents PAUL ANKA: HIS WAY, an Ark Media Production in association with Blue Ant Studios; a film by John Maggio; executive produced by Caroline Kimmel, Irving Azoff, Lawrence Mestel, Randy Lennox, Jo Henriquez, Charlie Corwin, Laura Michalchyshyn, Sam Sniderman, Dorin Razam, and Zachary Herrmann; produced by Monica Berra.

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