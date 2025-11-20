Rare Frank Sinatra Album Christmas On The Air Released

(It's Alive!) SING, a music technology company and label, announced today that Christmas On The Air, a new album of more rare and historically significant music from Frank Sinatra is available now.

Released just in time for the holiday season, this Christmas album contains tracks recorded on radio and follows on the heels of SING's ambitious Frank Sinatra reissue of rare and previously unreleased seasonal music for fans of the greatest pop singer of all-time. Previously, SING has released both a limited edition of 2,000, 5LP vinyl box set of previously unreleased and rare live radio performances entitled Long Ago, Far Away as well as Live At The Hollywood Bowl 1943-1948.

SING spared no expense on extensive audio restoration campaign for these projects from original broadcast sources to give fans the best fidelity possible. Paired with a deluxe booklet featuring expert liner notes, rare photos, and vintage memorabilia.

"Frank Sinatra thoroughly enjoyed Christmas, and seized every opportunity to celebrate it in song on radio and television - especially in the 1940s and early 1950s," said world-renowned Sinatra expert and author Charles L. Granata. "On these programs in Christmas On The Air, he often sang holiday favorites that he hadn't officially recorded, making this all-broadcast Christmas album a rare and special treat for all music lovers."

Granata, who produced Nancy Sinatra's weekly Nancy for Frank radio program on SiriusXM from 2007 to 2021 and currently hosts Sinatra Standard Time on KSDS-FM in San Diego contributed the extensive, detailed liner notes that accompany the releases.

As America's first teen idol, 'The Voice' - Frank Sinatra - was omnipresent on radio and TV throughout the 1940s and early '50s. Although he enjoyed spectacular success as a recording and live performance artist, it was radio that introduced Sinatra to the masses, allowing people in the most remote areas to enjoy the finest songs from Broadway and Hollywood in the comfort of their homes. Among the singer's most treasured performances were his Christmas offerings, which included fun, lively seasonal tunes and time-honored sacred classics. This album - carefully restored and remastered from the original broadcast master recordings - presents the best of Sinatra's Christmas performances from this era, in true high-fidelity sound. So authentic you can close your eyes, imagine your family around the old standup radio, and almost smell the fragrance of the tree - and dad's pipe - as you listen! Order it here

Track Listing as follows for : Christmas On The Air (CD)

1. KNX-CBS Station Identification/Program Introduction & White Christmas (Version 1)

2. Winter Wonderland *

3. Jingle Bells (Version 1)

4. Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

5. Baby It's Cold Outside

6. I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm

7. Button Up Your Overcoat *

8. Jingle Bells (Version 2)

9. Ave Maria *

10. White Christmas (Version 2)

11. FS Introduction & Going Home

12. The Lord's Prayer *

13. Christmas Shopping Sketch & Medley:

(a) If I Loved You

(b) Jingle Bells (Parody) *

14. Medley:

(a) Oh Little Town of Bethlehem

(b) Joy to the World

(c) Silent Night *

15. Medley:

(a) O Come All Ye Faithful

(b) Silent Night

16. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

17. Parade of the Wooden Soldiers *

18. All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth

19. FS "Message to Santa" & Santa Claus is Coming to Town (Parody)

20. Medley:

(a) Good King Wenceslas

(b) Wassail Song

(c) Let's Start the New Year Right

21. Put Your Dreams Away & Songs by Sinatra Show Closing

22. Frank Sinatra U. S. Savings Bonds Christmas Promo

Christmas On The Air (vinyl)

SIDE 1

1. KNX-CBS Station Identification & Program Introduction

White Christmas (Version 1)

2. Jingle Bells (Version 1)

3. Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

4. Baby It's Cold Outside

5. I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm

6. Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

SIDE 2

1. FS Introduction & Going Home

2. Christmas Shopping Sketch & Medley *

(a) If I Loved You

(b) Jingle Bells (Parody)

3. Button Up Your Overcoat *

4. Medley:

(a) O Come All Ye Faithful

(b) Silent Night

5. Parade of the Wooden Soldiers

6. All I Want for Christmas is My Two Front Teeth

7. FS "Message to Santa" & Santa Claus is Coming to Town (Parody)

8. Put Your Dreams Away & Songs By Sinatra Show Closing

Meticulously restored and remastered by renowned audio engineer Harry Hess - and enhanced with detailed, historic liner notes by Sinatra authority Charles "Chuck" Granata - this important collection represents a defining moment in 20th century American popular music.

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