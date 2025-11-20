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The Kid LAROI Announces New Album 'A Perfect World'

11-20-2025
The Kid LAROI Announces New Album 'A Perfect World'

(Columbia) GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum chart-topping global superstar The Kid LAROI announces his first full-length album in two years, BEFORE I FORGET, out January 9th via Columbia Records - pre-order/save HERE. To usher in this new era, LAROI drops his new single, "A PERFECT WORLD," out now.

Offering a glimpse into the evolution of LAROI's sound and self reflection, "A PERFECT WORLD" and previously released single "A Cold Play" hint at the powerful next chapter that awaits listeners with BEFORE I FORGET, a deeply introspective project.

The new album follows LAROI's 2023 THE FIRST TIME, whose deluxe edition arrived the following year with five additional tracks including "NIGHTS LIKE THIS PART 2," the sequel to "NIGHTS LIKE THIS," and fan-favorite "GIRLS."

The Kid LAROI continues to push creative boundaries with every new project, cementing him as one of the most compelling voices shaping music today.

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