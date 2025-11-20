Tower of Power Launching Yoshi's Residency

(CHM) Oakland's living legends, Tower of Power, will kick off 2026 with a four-week, 12-show residency at the beloved hometown jazz club, Yoshi's. Running across four consecutive weekends beginning January 16 and closing February 7, the residency is a full-circle celebration for the horn-driven band that has cemented themselves as one of the most iconic bands in the world and the return to their stomping grounds of Oakland, California. The shows mark the band's return to the venue for the first time in nine years after a devastating train accident nearly took the lives of two band members in 2017.

"So grateful to be coming back to Yoshi's in Oakland starting Jan 16; three nights a week for four weeks in a row," says Tower of Power's founder and bandleader Emilio Castillo. "This residency is a first for Tower of Power and Yoshi's is the perfect venue; right there in Jack London Square where we got our start back in 1968. It's been nine years since the train wreck that very nearly killed two of our members so it'll be a triumphant return and we're very excited."

In January 2017, just minutes before taking the stage, Tower of Power's drummer David Garibaldi and bassist Marc van Wageningen were struck by a train in Oakland as they were crossing Embarcadero before their scheduled performance at Yoshi's. They both sustained life-threatening injuries and spent significant time in intensive care. The band, venue, and fans rallied quickly to support their recoveries through benefit concerts and fundraisers. Luckily, for all of the Tower of Power fans, the guys continue to share their legendary music with the world!

Just over a year later on May 31, 2018, the City of Oakland declared May 31st as Tower of Power Day, honoring the East Bay legends 50 years later in the city where they got their start in 1968 and helped cultivate their signature horn-driven sound. An intimate celebration took place at City Hall in front of about 100 fans and the proclamation was presented by Mayor Libby Schaaf (2015-2023).

Fri, Jan 16 | Sat, Jan 17 | Sun, Jan 18

Fri, Jan 23 | Sat, Jan 24 | Sun, Jan 25

Fri, Jan 30 | Sat, Jan 31 | Sun, Feb 01

Thu, Feb 05 | Fri, Feb 06 | Sat, Feb 07

Related Stories

Lettuce Pay Tribute To Tower Of Power with 'Keep On'

Tower of Power Announce Christmas Album And Tour

News > Tower of Power