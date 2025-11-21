Bastille Release First New Original Song In Three Years 'Save My Soul'

(REpublic) Following their recent sold-out "From All Sides" UK arena tour, Bastille releases their captivating new single, "Save My Soul," their first original new music in three years. The powerful new song came together as the band reunited for tour rehearsals, the energy of being back in one room sparking the writing process.

What began as a spontaneous burst of creativity during those early rehearsal sessions evolved into a standout moment at their recent live arena shows. Premiering the song on the opening night, the track's infectious chorus immediately connected with fans and became one of the loudest moments of the night. Performed across the tour, "SAVE MY SOUL" quickly became a fan favourite, a big communal sing-along at each show alongside the band's seminal hit, "Pompeii."

Bastille's frontman Dan Smith said, "We hadn't really thought of working on new music, but 'SAVE MY SOUL' came about from us all hanging out and rehearsing for these gigs recently. We've really loved playing it at these shows and are really excited to be releasing something new. It's been a while."

Sonically reminiscent of Bastille's Wild World era, "SAVE MY SOUL" feels euphoric and celebratory, whilst exploring themes of vulnerability, connection, and reflection-its raw introspection resonating with fans.

Bastille's recent, "From All Sides" tour saw one of the UK's biggest and best live acts performing sell out arena shows in nine cities across the UK. Alongside celebrating the band's career to date, the expansive set carried a forward-looking energy bringing together over a decade of the band's music with a clear sense of evolution, seamlessly threading in the sounds and ideas shaping their next chapter.

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