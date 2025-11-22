Hilary Duff Announces First New Album In Ten Years

(Atlantic) Hilary Duff has announced the highly anticipated arrival of her first new album in more than 10 years. luck...or something arrives everywhere via Atlantic Records on Friday, February 20, 2026.

"I am often asked how I still have my head on straight after growing up in this industry," says Hilary. "The album title is my way of answering that question. It's luck, but there's also a lot of weight in the '...or something'. Many of the things I've been through along the way are held there, and I feel like ultimately that's what's shaped me."

Hilary will herald luck...or something this January with the "Small Rooms, Big Nerves" dates, an instantly SOLD-OUT run of very special live shows marking her first headline concert appearances in over a decade.

Presented by Live Nation, the intimate performances kick off January 19, 2026 at London's historic O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, followed by stops at Toronto, ON's HISTORY (January 24), New York City's Brooklyn Paramount (January 27), and Los Angeles, CA's iconic The Wiltern (January 29).

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