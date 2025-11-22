Key Glock Delivers 'A+' Video

(Republic) Capping off a momentous year, Key Glock closes out an unforgettable 2025 with a new single and music video entitled "A+" available now via Paper Route Empire/Republic Records.

Showcasing unparalleled versatility, the powerhouse rapper leans into another side of his artistry. This time around, he flexes his innate knack for magnetically catchy melodies. Speaking directly to his fanbase of ladies, flirty rhymes glide across a sparse soundscape laced with airy synths and hypnotic hi-hats. The sultry trap-banger culminates on a chantable chorus as he teases, "This b**** looks good A-plus." Helmed by director Hidji World, the visual follows Key Glock through a strip club. Lusty choreography matches the rhythm of the beat and his bars. It evokes the spirit of the song.

He's on a nonstop victory lap now. At the beginning of the month, he ignited his 2nd Annual Glock On The Rocks show in front of a crowd of 10,000-strong at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO. He headlined a stacked bill rounded out by Sahbabii, Babychiefdoit, Chuckyy, and Zo Trapalot. Receiving acclaim, Westword hailed, "Key Glock transformed Red Rocks Amphitheatre into a pulsing temple of trap," going on to rave, "It was Memphis grit meeting mountain majesty, and the result was unforgettable."

Plus, Key Glock recently scored his very first #1 at US Urban Radio (Mediabase) with the rising smash "She Ready."Magnifying the song's impact, it also vaulted into the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart and debuted on the Billboard Hot 100. On YouTube, it trended for over seven days, holding strong in the Top 10 still and reaching the Top 3 of the platform's Highest Debut Top Songs Chart. Additionally, it climbed into the Top 15 at Rhythm Radio, a career high for him at the format. With over 30M global streams, "She Ready" continues to thrive as a breakout anthem.

Of course, the song graces his Deluxe album, Glockaveli: All Eyez On Key, out now via Paper Route Empire/Republic Records.

Glockaveli's dominance has been undeniable, instantly establishing itself as one of the year's best rap projects. Upon arrival, it debuted Top 10 on the Billboard 200, #2 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums Chart, Top 5 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, and Top 10 on the Album Sales and Vinyl Albums Charts. It simultaneously landed at #1 on Apple Music's Top Albums (All Genre) and Hip-Hop/Rap Top Albums charts, while claiming the #2 spot on Spotify's Global & U.S. Top Album Debut chart. Earning widespread critical praise, Glockaveli ranked #4 on both HotNewHipHop's and Uproxx/HipHopDX's Best Rap Albums of 2025 lists, in addition to being highlighted on Complex's "Most Anticipated Albums of 2025" and Pitchfork's "50 Most Anticipated Albums of Spring 2025."

He notably garnered two nominations at the 2025 BET Awards in the categories of "Best Male Hip Hop Artist" and "Video of the Year" for "3AM in ToKEYo." He landed a massive co-sign from none other than Beyonce as she used "Gang Sh*t No Lame Sh*t" as an interlude on the Cowboy Carter Tour. Plus, Justin Bieber has used songs from the album on numerous social media posts during his SWAG era. Inciting tastemaker applause, Billboard spoke to him in-depth about the record, going on to profess, "Key Glock has quietly established himself as one of the biggest rap stars out of Memphis."

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