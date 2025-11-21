Ladytron Announce New Album With 'Kingdom Undersea' Video

(Nettwerk) The beloved UK electronic pop band Ladytron is one of the most influential and iconic groups of the last 25 years. After celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2005 album, Witching Hour, Ladytron breaks their silence and announces their eighth studio album, Paradises, due out on March 20th via Nettwerk.

After making a cryptic return with the hypnotic "I Believe in You" and the October slammer "I See Red," the trio shares another banger with "Kingdom Undersea," sounding both new and different yet unmistakably Ladytron. Propulsive machine funk, it thunders along with a relentless balearic piano riff dancing on a booming bassline, while vocalists Helen Marnie and Daniel Hunt serve a rare duet; a nautical lament, a riddle of symbols and longing, of "Walls of marble, limbs of steel", with the pair shadowed by a ghostly choir of lovesick Fairlight voices.

The single comes accompanied by an eerie filmed private performance, shot within an analogue video installation originally designed and built for acid house art subversives The KLF. The clip features Marnie, Hunt, Mira Aroyo, percussionist Peter Kelly, and a new addition to the live lineup, multi-instrumentalist Andrew Hunt (Dialect, Outfit).

After over two decades of carving new sonic territory and becoming one of the touchstone artists of the 2000s, Helen Marnie, Daniel Hunt, and Mia Arroyo of Ladytron arrive reinvigorated on their much-anticipated eighth studio album, Paradises, slated for release on March 20th, 2026, via Nettwerk - the label that brought you Velocifero (2008) and Gravity the Seducer (2011).

Blazing with colour, Paradises is Ladytron at their most sleek, most romantic, most urgent, and most psychic - a luminescent collage of tech primitivism, high-priestess disco, spectral soul, and balearic noir. It's a beach at the end of the world, filled with premonitions, prayers, and incantations.

Produced by Daniel Hunt and mixed by long-time collaborator Jim Abbiss (Grammy winner for Adele's debut), the expansive 16-track album marks Ladytron's most dance-oriented record since Light & Magic, and their most significant leap since Witching Hour. Abbiss remarked, "When I heard the demos for Paradises, I was truly blown away. The variety in songwriting and arrangements reminded me of Witching Hour, but with its own unique atmosphere, sonics, and attitude." Helen Marnie added, "It was like a homecoming. We just fit. His enthusiasm is contagious, and having that in the room really creates a kind of magic."

Written and recorded over five months from late 2023, with final touches completed in early 2025, genre-defying Paradises took shape across Liverpool, São Paulo, Montrose, Dalston, and was completed at Dean Street Studios in Soho, London, where Tony Visconti famously recorded Bowie's Scary Monsters.

Mira Aroyo adds, "I wanted to write from that perspective and channel that fun feeling of first working together back in the late '90s when we had nothing to lose." From the first Liverpool sessions, it was clear the new album was something special. "Feeling at ease brings the best out of us, and there was a buzz in the studio about the material that felt new," said Marnie.

Paradises was written from scratch in an intense, rapid process. "Every time I went into the studio, I'd come out after an hour with a new track," said Hunt. "The key motivation was fun. Everything became fun again."

"There's an itch we never scratched," he added, "which is that despite our origins in the DJ world, we never actually made a 'disco' record. Albeit, 'disco' in our context has a somewhat different meaning."

Threads of dance music, such as proto-house, early electro, and disco, have woven through all their albums, and just like other facets of the group, come in and out of focus and prominence across their body of work. On Paradises, one unmistakable characteristic is that side of Ladytron coming to the fore, and creating a canvas for the formation of something new.

LADYTRON 2026 UK TOUR DATES:

March 19 - Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club Theatre

March 20 - Newcastle, UK @ Digital

March 21 - Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

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