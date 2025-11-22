Meghan Trainor Shares New Christmas Song 'Gifts For Me'

(Epic) GRAMMY-Award winning hitmaker Meghan Trainor has unveiled a new holiday anthem, "Gifts For Me." The track serves as an upbeat reminder to treat yourself this holiday season.

Meghan is no stranger to Christmas bangers, having released countless tracks over the years including "Wrap Me Up" with Jimmy Fallon in 2023 and her album, A Very Trainor Christmas, in 2020.

Of the new song, Meghan shares, "For me, the holidays have always been about joy, sparkle, and celebrating the people we love. 'Gifts for Me' is my fun, festive way of spreading that energy. It's also a reminder to treat yourself a little, too! I hope it brings everyone the same cozy, happy vibes I felt while making it with my girls Emily Bear and Nicole 'KOLE' Cohen."

For anyone in need of the perfect gift this season, tickets to The Get In Tour, a 33-show arena and amphitheatre tour produced by Live Nation, are available now. On the tour, which kicks off in June 2026, Meghan will be performing tracks off her forthcoming album Toy With Me, out April 24, which she announced last week along with new single "Still Don't Care."

This new chapter is all about ignoring negativity and learning to embrace every part of yourself. These themes are exemplified in the "Still Don't Care" music video released last Friday, which shows Meghan confident and carefree as she dances (and flies) through Los Angeles landmarks.

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