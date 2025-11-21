Wicked: For Good - The Soundtrack Has Been Released

(Republic) The wait is over. Today, Republic Records and Verve Records proudly release Wicked: For Good - The Soundtrack, the emotional, electrifying conclusion to Universal Pictures' global cinematic Wicked sensation - available everywhere now, alongside the film's worldwide theatrical debut.
Fresh off four GRAMMY nominations from last year's Wicked: The Soundtrack, including Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media, the release marks yet another milestone in the ever-growing legacy of one of the most beloved stories ever told.
Featuring music and lyrics by legendary Grammy and Oscar-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz, Wicked: For Good - The Soundtrack includes two brand-new original songs - "No Place Like Home" performed by three-time Academy Award nominee, GRAMMY, Emmy, and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) and "The Girl In The Bubble" performed by Academy Award nominee and GRAMMY winner Ariana Grande (Glinda) - as well as the never-before-released "The Wicked Witch of the East."
The album is available now across digital platforms, CD, double vinyl, and limited edition picture disc formats. Exclusive versions are available at Target (lenticular edition), Amazon, Walmart, and Barnes & Noble. Stream or purchase here
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