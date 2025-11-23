CVCHE Release Explosive New Single 'Private Volcano'

(Press Here) Redefining a genre of electronic music that no one asked to be redefined, experimental Rural Canadian Techno supergroup CVCHE have released their new single "Private Volcano" from their upcoming debut album Get Fluffy.

"'Private Volcano' started as a late-night experiment that got out of hand in the best way," shares CVCHE. "We recorded it during a heatwave, and the AC was acting funny, and we were running way too hot, which probably explains the title. The song is about pressure... the kind that builds quietly, whether it's creative, emotional, or just the temperature in the room. 'Private Volcano' is us leaning into that heat instead of running from it."

Harnessing the powerhouse talents of Jimmy Shaw (Metric, Broken Social Scene), Liam O'Neil (Kings of Leon), Dave Hodge (Broken Social Scene, Leisure Cruise), and conceptual artist Jon Morris (Windmill Factory, NOWHERE.io), CVCHE (pronounced "Ceviche") have been rolling out music from their moss-covered studio in the middle of a river somewhere in the Canadian wilderness. Most recently, CVCHE teamed up with Chris Seligman, founding member of acclaimed Canadian indie-rock band Stars, for their latest single "The Star," a transportive, mesmerizing galaxy of Rural Canadian Techno that beamed down to earth during a late-night jam session.

Making a name for themselves with their own brand of techno (a term used loosely and with love in the same way people say "salad" when referring to Jell-O with marshmallows in it), CVCHE's singles - including previous releases "Welcome To CVCHE," "Eyes of Darkness - A Novel by Dean Koontz," "Get Fluffy," "Never Whatever," and "Thumper" - were created using a large collection of analog, vintage synthesizers from the band's tiny sovereign nation in Canada where the only club in town is your own waxed floor

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