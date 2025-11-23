EST Gee Releases 'Thug Club' Video

(Interscope) Geeski Season continues as Louisville star EST Gee drops "Thug Club," a relentless, yet reflective track that lays out Gee's classic street etiquette over booming bass and trap drums.

Directed by Carters Vision (Future, Lil Baby, GloRilla), the "Thug Club" video finds EST Gee enjoying the spoils of his grind - with the crew, at the club, surrounded by rare cars, covered in glistening jewels, and performing to rapturous fans on his recent Welcome to My World summer North American tour.

The new single is EST Gee's first release since his My World project dropped, stirring up love from the likes of XXL, NPR, okayplayer., VIBE, and hnhh, who wrote, "Gee seizes the moment... letting every other rapper know that it's his world and everyone else is just living in it." The 14-song set finds strength in rawness, with just one guest (CMG boss Yo Gotti) joining EST Gee at his most primal, rocking a head-down, workmanlike flow that packs vivid storytelling and wry wisdom into subtly masterful rhyme schemes.

My World was led by "Take my time Geeski SH Feb 23," a lyrical parable about patience and loyalty set to a soulful beat, and went on to launch the hustler's anthem "GEESKI SHAKE July 13," the melodic and emotional "Tug of War March17," and the darkly documentarian "Above the Rim 0529." EST Gee displays confidence and vulnerability as he looks back at the winding road that made him the artist he is today.

That full-length project was actually EST Gee's second in 2025 following I Ain't Feeling You, a dynamic set of vivid observations, street tales, and punch lines including singles "Houstonatlantaville" featuring Lil Baby and Travis Scott, "My Love" with Veeze and Rylo Rodriguez, and "RIP LU MIKE." February brought the Bonus Edition along with "Flash," which features ascendant Chicago rapper BloodHound Q50.

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