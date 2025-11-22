Goose Deliver 'Live At MSG'

(BHM) Goose has announced Live at Madison Square Garden, a brand new live album recorded earlier this year at their sold-out headline concert debut at New York City's Madison Square Garden. Live at MSG is available now at all DSPs and streaming services; a seven-LP vinyl box set is also available for pre-order.

Recorded June 28, 2025, at Goose's biggest headline show thus far, Live at Madison Square Garden captures the historic concert in its entirety, including expansive versions of fan favorites like "Jed Stone." Among its many other unforgettable moments, the album features once-in-a-lifetime covers of classics by Kate Bush ("Running Up That Hill"), Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes ("Don't Leave Me This Way"), and Otis Day and the Knights ("Shama Lama Ding Dong") along with a very special run of songs augmented by a three-man horn section comprised of Stuart Bogie on clarinet and saxophone, Dave Nelson on trombone, and Andrew McGovern on trumpet. Live at Madison Square Garden was produced by Goose, engineered by Eric Loomis, and mixed and mastered by longtime studio collaborator D. James Goodwin.

Goose recently announced their first headline dates for 2026, beginning April 10, 2026, at Asheville, NC's ExploreAsheville.com Arena and then continuing through the month. Highlights include two-night stands at Fort Lauderdale, FL's War Memorial Auditorium (April 14-15, 2026), St. Augustine, FL's St. Augustine Amphitheatre (April 18-19, 2026), and New Orleans, LA's historic Saenger Theatre (April 21-22, 2026), and a special return to Austin, TX's Moody Center (April 24, 2026) following their triumphant and sold-out 2024 New Year's Eve shows there, as well as a festival appearance at Orlando, FL's Florida Groves Music & Arts Festival (April 12, 2026). $1 from every ticket will benefit Western Sun Foundation, a volunteer-run 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides charitable support in the form of financial gifts to small and mid-sized nonprofits in the communities that fans of Goose travel through, including the Always Asheville Fund.

Goose will wrap up what has proven to be the most momentous year of their career thus far with its 12th annual Goosemas holiday celebration, set for December 12-13 at Providence, RI's Amica Mutual Pavilion. The upcoming dates follow an epic 2025 live run highlighted by the band's sold-out headline debut at New York City's world-famous Madison Square Garden, top-billed festival appearances including Newport, RI's Newport Folk Festival, and their first-ever destination festival, Viva El Gonzo, a three-day event presented this spring in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.

2026 will see Goose return to San Jose del Cabo for the second edition of Viva El Gonzo, taking place May 7-9, 2026 and presented once again by 100x Hospitality. Anchored by three consecutive nights of performances by Goose, the festival will feature sets from My Morning Jacket, Cory Wong, LP Giobbi, Jim James (Acoustic), the California Honey Drops, and more. Goose, known for their genre-blending sound and exploratory live performances, will deliver two sets each night, setting the stage for a weekend full of unforgettable musical discovery.

GOOSE - LIVE 2025/2026

DECEMBER

12 - Providence, RI - Amica Mutual Pavilion *

13 - Providence, RI - Amica Mutual Pavilion *

APRIL 2026

10 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena # (SOLD OUT)

11 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater #@

12 - Orlando, FL - Florida Groves Music & Arts Festival ^

14 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - War Memorial Auditorium #

15 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - War Memorial Auditorium #

17 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound #

18 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre #

19 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre #

21 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre #

22 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre #

23 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center #

24 - Austin, TX - Moody Center #

25 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory #

MAY 2026

7-9 - San Jose del Cabo, Mexico - Viva El Gonzo

* GOOSEMAS

# NEWLY ANNOUNCED DATE

^ FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

@ WITH SUPPORT FROM THE STEWS

Related Stories

Goose Announce Hi-Fi Listening Events For New Album

Goose Share New Song 'Torero' From Immersive New Studio Album

Goose Announce New Album With 'Good2B' Stream

Goose Rock Over 25,000 Fans At Jam for Cam Benefit To Fight Melanoma

News > Goose