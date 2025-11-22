Jennifer Hudson Releases 'The Gift of Love' Extended Holiday Edition

(Interscope) Nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Jennifer Hudson's The Gift of Love won widespread critical acclaim upon its release in 2024 and debuted in the top 10 of Billboard's Top Holiday Albums chart.
Interscope Records has released an extended holiday edition of the album, which includes two new bonus tracks "Mary, Did You Know?" - a modern Christmas classic penned by Mark Lowry and Buddy Greene that contemplates the relationship between Mary and her newborn son Jesus - and "Let There Be Joy," an original song heard in Hallmark's 2024 Joy to Your World campaign. Download / stream The Gift of Love Extended Holiday Edition here.
With her effortless range and melodic tone, the genre-defying vocalist brings to life seasonal favorites like "Winter Wonderland," "O Holy Night," and "Auld Lang Syne" alongside original songs such as "Santa for Someone," "Find The Love" and "Carol of the Bells" (ft. The Joy).
"Christmas carols from one of the greatest voices in music? asked Rolling Stone. "Sign us up!" Predicting The Gift of Love would rise to the rank of "annual staple," AllMusic.com noted, "'Santa for Somebody' is an uptempo soul throwback about the pressures of gift-giving, while...'Almost Christmas' is mostly gleeful narration from Common with Hudson enhancing the sentiments with graceful and romantic punctuation."
Ryan Tedder served as Executive Producer of the album and produced several tracks. Hudson additionally teamed with producers David Foster, Greg Phillinganes, Kirk Franklin, James Poyser, Fede Vindver, Peer Åstrom; and co-writers including Michael Pollack and J Kash.
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