Lauren Spencer Smith Releases New Song 'Last First Christmas'

(Island) Breakout vocalist and songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith reveals her new holiday song, "Last First Christmas." The release precedes her upcoming performance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 27.

Additionally, The Hallmark movie that was created based off her song "Single On The 25th" will release December 7th at 8pm ET and will stream the next day on Hallmark+.

"Last First Christmas" comes off the heels of the release of Spencer Smith's critically acclaimed sophomore album THE ART OF BEING A MESS out earlier this year. She also just wrapped her Europe, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand. And in February 2026, she'll set out on a 32-date North American headline tour with stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Austin and more. See below for a complete list of dates. Tickets and more information HERE.

From a small town on Vancouver Island, Spencer Smith began her musical journey in 2019, gaining a sizeable audience online. Through her music, she explored breakups, complex feelings about school, family and friends. Spencer Smith has performed at the MTV Video Music Awards, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and the People's Choice Awards-where she was also a Best New Artist nominee.

LAUREN SPENCER SMITH LIVE

February 4-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium

February 6-Dallas, TX-South Side Ballroom

February 7-Austin, TX-ACL Live - Moody Theatre

February 9-Houston, TX-House of Blues

February 10-New Orleans, LA-The Fillmore

February 12-Orlando, FL-House of Blues

February 13-Atlanta, GA-The Tabernacle

February 14-Charlotte, NC-The Fillmore

February 17-Silver Springs, MD-The Fillmore

February 18-Philadelphia, PA-The Fillmore

February 20-Brooklyn, NY-Brooklyn Paramount

February 21-Boston, MA-Citizens House of Blues

February 22-Ottawa, ON-Bronson Centre

February 24-Montreal, QC-MTELUS

February 25-Toronto, ON-HISTORY

February 26-Toronto, ON-HISTORY

February 28-Detroit, MI-The Fillmore

March 2-Indianapolis, IN-Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

March 3-Chicago, IL-Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

March 4-Madison, WI-The Sylvee

March 6-Kansas City, MO-Uptown Theater

March 7-Minneapolis, MN-The Fillmore

March 10-Denver, CO-The Fillmore

March 11-Salt Lake City, UT-The Union

March 13-Phoenix, AZ-The Van Buren

March 14-Anaheim, CA-House of Blues

March 17-Los Angeles, CA-The Wiltern

March 18-San Francisco, CA-The Masonic

March 19-Sacramento, CA-Ace of Spades

March 21-Portland, OR-Roseland Theatre

March 22-Vancouver, BC-The Orpheum

March 23-Seattle, WA-Moore Theatre

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