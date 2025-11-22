Lauren Spencer Smith Releases New Song 'Last First Christmas'

(Island) Breakout vocalist and songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith reveals her new holiday song, "Last First Christmas." The release precedes her upcoming performance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, November 27.
Additionally, The Hallmark movie that was created based off her song "Single On The 25th" will release December 7th at 8pm ET and will stream the next day on Hallmark+.
"Last First Christmas" comes off the heels of the release of Spencer Smith's critically acclaimed sophomore album THE ART OF BEING A MESS out earlier this year. She also just wrapped her Europe, the U.K., Australia and New Zealand. And in February 2026, she'll set out on a 32-date North American headline tour with stops in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Austin and more. See below for a complete list of dates. Tickets and more information HERE.
From a small town on Vancouver Island, Spencer Smith began her musical journey in 2019, gaining a sizeable audience online. Through her music, she explored breakups, complex feelings about school, family and friends. Spencer Smith has performed at the MTV Video Music Awards, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and the People's Choice Awards-where she was also a Best New Artist nominee.
LAUREN SPENCER SMITH LIVE
February 4-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium
February 6-Dallas, TX-South Side Ballroom
February 7-Austin, TX-ACL Live - Moody Theatre
February 9-Houston, TX-House of Blues
February 10-New Orleans, LA-The Fillmore
February 12-Orlando, FL-House of Blues
February 13-Atlanta, GA-The Tabernacle
February 14-Charlotte, NC-The Fillmore
February 17-Silver Springs, MD-The Fillmore
February 18-Philadelphia, PA-The Fillmore
February 20-Brooklyn, NY-Brooklyn Paramount
February 21-Boston, MA-Citizens House of Blues
February 22-Ottawa, ON-Bronson Centre
February 24-Montreal, QC-MTELUS
February 25-Toronto, ON-HISTORY
February 26-Toronto, ON-HISTORY
February 28-Detroit, MI-The Fillmore
March 2-Indianapolis, IN-Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
March 3-Chicago, IL-Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
March 4-Madison, WI-The Sylvee
March 6-Kansas City, MO-Uptown Theater
March 7-Minneapolis, MN-The Fillmore
March 10-Denver, CO-The Fillmore
March 11-Salt Lake City, UT-The Union
March 13-Phoenix, AZ-The Van Buren
March 14-Anaheim, CA-House of Blues
March 17-Los Angeles, CA-The Wiltern
March 18-San Francisco, CA-The Masonic
March 19-Sacramento, CA-Ace of Spades
March 21-Portland, OR-Roseland Theatre
March 22-Vancouver, BC-The Orpheum
March 23-Seattle, WA-Moore Theatre
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