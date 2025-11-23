Lionel Richie's 'Can't Slow Down' Added to Interscope-Capitol's Definitive Sound Series

(LPC Media) Interscope-Capitol Records announces Lionel Richie's Can't Slow Down as the latest release in the acclaimed Definitive Sound Series (DSS), the premium audiophile collection dedicated to presenting landmark albums in their highest-fidelity form.

Sourced from the original analog master tapes, the 180-gram high-definition vinyl LP ($99.98) was mastered by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering and pressed at Record Technology using the state-of-the-art One Step process, which removes multiple stamper stages to deliver unmatched depth and clarity. Each edition is limited to 3,000 hand-numbered copies and includes a certificate of authenticity detailing the mastering, plating, and pressing chain. Pre-order here.

Released in 1983, Can't Slow Down became a defining album of the decade and turning point in Richie's solo career. With five U.S. Top 40 singles, including "All Night Long (All Night)" and the Grammy-winning "Hello," the album topped charts worldwide and earned the 1985 Grammy Award for Album of the Year. Can't Slow Down helped establish a new blueprint for crossover success and cemented Richie as one of pop music's most enduring voices. Four decades later, the album continues to resonate across generations, its songs woven into film, television, and cultural memory.

"The Definitive Sound Series represents the pinnacle of vinyl craftsmanship," says Xavier Ramos, EVP D2C and eCommerce Strategy at Interscope/Capitol. "We're proud to invest in these collectible pieces that reflect our respect for these iconic artists, their groundbreaking music, and the fans whose passion continues to keep these albums as relevant today as when they were first released."

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