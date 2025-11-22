Luh Tyler Premieres 'On My Own' Video

(Atlantic) Luh Tyler has dropped his self-sufficient new single, "On My Own". The freewheeling new track - which precedes his anticipated live performance this weekend at Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles is joined by an official music video.

"On My Own" marks the latest in a momentous run of new music from Tyler, including the slow-rolling "Young Player (feat. Larry June)," the nostalgic "BP," and his critically acclaimed mixtape, Florida Boy.

The 15-track project sees Tyler putting his beloved home state at the forefront on confident tracks such as "New Year, Same Me (Feat. Rob49)," "Bussdown," the anthemic "Rock N Roll," and the viral hit title track, "Florida Boy," as well as an exclusive "Florida Boy (Remix)" featuring Wiz Khalifa.

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