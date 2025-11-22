Trap Dickey Delivers 'Mike Beasley' Video

(Republic) Rising rapidly as rap's hottest new all-star, buzzing South Carolina hip-hop phenomenon Trap Dickey unleashes his latest single and music video "Mike Beasley" out now.

Setting the tone, a sinister keyboard loop cuts through the track's thumping 808s and tight hi-hats. Trap Dickey drips swagger and style on this charismatic display of verbal fireworks. Hitting his stride on a fast break, he tips his hat to the titular NBA great on the hook, "Ball like I'm Mike Beasley...Why am I the one? I can name like eight reasons." Dunking on the competition, the song represents a much-deserved victory lap for the rapper.

Helmed by Shot By Nae, the visual naturally translates this vibe to the screen too. He holds court with family and friends and shines in every vignette. "Mike Beasley" lands on the heels of "Swish" featuring Baby Kia. Since dropping in October, the collaboration continues to gain traction on DSPs. Its music video is approaching half-a-million streams, and the song landed plugs from antiMusic and more.

Prior, "Swish" had arrived in the wake of "Don't Trip." Earlier this year, Trap Dickey joined forces with Kai Cenat on his groundbreaking "Mafiathon 3" livestream. The rapper pulled up as a special guest and ignited his own gripping "On The Radar" freestyle. He also performed at Hot 107.9 ATL's "Who's Hot" showcase this summer, turning up at Believe Music Hall alongside Baby Kia, Belly Gang Kush, Trinidad James, and more.

In other big news, XXL touted him as part of its coveted program "The Break," proceeding to praise, "Trap Dickey calls himself The Preacher's Grandson for a reason. He preaches real life over classic sample flips and pure South Carolina grit. Songs like "No Love" and "Blue Devils" show why he's next up from the South." Additionally to help launch his new business venture in South Carolina, The Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God named Trap Dickey the guest of honor at the grand opening of his Krystal burger restaurant

Trap Dickey has unleashed no shortage of heat in 2025. He teamed up with GoJuney on "Rich Right Now" and dropped the fan favorite "Day Shift" plugged by XXL and more. During the Spring, he unveiled "Gettin Money"featuring OJ Da Juiceman. Beyond amassing millions of YouTube views on the music video, it landed acclaim from the likes of Hip-Hop Vibe who proclaimed, "With this track, Dickey proves once again why he's one of the most promising figures in trap music today."

Keeping up the momentum of Southern street anthems, Trap Dickey also released "Yeah Yeah" featuring Boosie Badazz with a performance of the song on From The Block. He kicked off the year by igniting the stage during DaBaby's "Billion Dollar Baby Bash" at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. He joined a stacked bill alongside 50 Cent, Moneybagg Yo, Sexyy Red, and more.

Everything just sets the stage for more music in 2026.

Trap Dickey closed out an explosive 2024 with "No Love" featuring BigXthaPlug, which landed on Spotify's "New Music Friday" playlist and garnered coverage from Hits Daily Double, HipHopDX, and more, with antiMusic dubbing him "the next breakout rapper out of The Carolinas." He kept the momentum going with "Bird Business" featuring Rylo Rodriguez and the "Blue Devils (Remix)" with DaBaby, which trended at #10 on YouTube within 24 hours. The original "Blue Devils" put him on the map, amassing nearly 15 million streams and leading to standout performances on On The Radar and From The Block, plus interviews with No Jumper, Dirty Glove Bastard, and more. With AllHipHop crowning him "The New Face of South Carolina," Trap Dickey is proving he's here to stay.

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