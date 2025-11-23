Watch Sarah Reeves And Thunderstorm Artis Reimagine Christmas Classic 'O Holy Night'

(Curb Records) Sarah Reeves reimagines the Christmas classic, "O Holy Night," alongside The Voice Season 18 finalist Thunderstorm Artis. A music video for the soulful classic has also been released.

Reeves' powerful vocal paired with Artis' soulful artistry creates an atmosphere of warmth and reverence on this unique interpretation of "O Holy Night." Transcending generations, listeners are transported to a peaceful winter night where hope and joy reign supreme. Capturing the essence of the holiday spirit, this rendition not only honors the tradition of the beloved carol but infuses it with a contemporary flair.

Reeves shares, "Thunderstorm and I sang a live version of this song at a Christmas show a couple years ago and ever since then, we talked about doing a recording of it. I'm so glad we did and it's finally out! I get tears in my eyes every time I listen to it. It really does feel like something special."

Fans can also catch Sarah Reeves' "Winter Wonderland" collaboration with Clark Beckham on Holiday and AC radio, while her current radio single, "Cloud Nine," can be heard on Top 40 radio.

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